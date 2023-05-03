Lee-Scott is celebrating after the girls soccer team won the AISA state championship on April 21 in Montgomery.
The Warriors topped rival Glenwood 1-0 in the state championship game.
Emmie Mills scored the game-winner in the second half and Olivia Murchison recorded the shutout as keeper. Both are eighth-graders.
The team won the rubber match with Glenwood after the rivals split two meetings in the regular season.
Lee-Scott won the first regular-season meeting 3-0 at Glenwood before the Gators won 5-2 in the return game at Lee-Scott. Then both teams entered the postseason with byes in the first round of the AISA playoffs after strong regular seasons.
In the state semifinals, Lee-Scott defeated Fort Dale Academy on penalty kicks after a scoreless regulation. Glenwood defeated Springwood in the other semifinal to set up the championship game — but Mills netted the game-winner in the second half to give Lee-Scott the trophy.
Four Lee-Scott players made the All-Tournament team, namely freshman center back Julianne King, junior center back Colee Shepp, sophomore midfielder Delaney Faison and Mills, who plays forward.
