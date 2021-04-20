Lee-Scott girls track team wins AISA state championship

The Lee-Scott girls track team won the AISA state championship last weekend, taking the team crown at the state meet in Gulf Shores.

Lee-Scott’s Abbie Starr won the 100-meter hurdles, Lillie Huff won the high jump and triple jump, and the Warriors rolled up enough points to finish on top of the team standings by the end of the meet.

Lee-Scott finished with 105 points, ahead of second-place Lakeside’s 92. Glenwood finished in third with 78 points in the team standings.

Lee-Scott’s 1600-meter relay team took second place and the Warriors’ 3200-meter relay team took third place.

The Warriors ended the meet with 10 medal finishes.

Payton Huguley finished second just behind Starr in the 100-meter hurdles to give the Warriors a 1-2 finish in the event. Sterling Tucker finished second in high jump behind Huff to give Lee-Scott another 1-2 sweep.

Tucker also finished third in the triple jump and Huff also finished third in the long jump.

Isabel Litkenhous finished third in the 800-meter race.

The state meet was held April 15 and April 16 at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.

