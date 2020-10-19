 Skip to main content
Lee-Scott girls win state championship, boys finish fourth
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Lee-Scott girls win state championship, boys finish fourth

The Lee-Scott Academy girls cross country team won the state championship on Thursday at Gateway Park in Montgomery.

Ann Singleton finished fourth as an individual while Hayden Harrison finished eighth.

The Lee-Scott boys team finished fourth, on the legs of a second-place finish by Austin Marlin and a third-place finish by Ansh Patel.

This year marked the first season the AISA sponsored cross country as a sport.

The Lee-Scott girls go down as the AISA’s first-ever state champions.

The Lee-Scott cross country teams are coached by Franklin Smith and Christy Garner.

