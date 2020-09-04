Lee-Scott, Glenwood battle in rivalry showdown

Last week several local AHSAA schools renewed their biggest rivalries on a Friday night full of action and drama. Tonight, the AISA joins in with a showdown in Smiths Station that promises to be just as enthralling.
Lee-Scott (0-1, 0-0) travels to Glenwood (2-0, 0-0) for the 37th meeting between the Warriors and the Gators. The matchup is not only important given the rivalry between the two schools, but also because this year it stands as the region opener for both sides.
Lee-Scott enters tonight after a bye week that came on the heels of a 48-7 loss to Chambers Academy in Buster Daniel’s debut as Warriors head coach. The loss was certainly a tough one for Daniel and his team, but he explained that he, the coaches and the players learned from the defeat and bounced right back in order to prepare for their second game of the season.
“I've been extremely pleased with them. We came back out in our open week on Monday. We went right back to work. The kids really responded well, and we've had a great week of practice,” Daniel said. “Having that week off before our first region game really helped us to try to work on some of the things that (Chambers) exposed. We had a lot of things we could fix as coaches and as players. We worked a week-and-a-half now on those things just to try and get us better.”
Daniel is still new to Lee-Scott, but it didn’t take long for him to learn just how important tonight’s matchup is to the football program and its most fervent fans.
“I think it's comparable to the Auburn-Opelika, the Valley-Lanett and any other big rivalry around here. I'm finding out real quick that they don't care too much for us, and our folks don't care too much for them,” Daniel said with a laugh. “Hey, it's a good rivalry. It's good-natured stuff. Anytime you've got a rivalry like this, it's good for the kids to really bear down and try to beat their opponent. I think it's good. I've really found out it's pretty huge around here.”
While Daniel is new to the annual matchup, Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson has learned quite a bit about it in his five years at the helm of the Gators’ program.
Gibson’s Gators enter tonight’s game after an exciting 24-22 victory over Escambia Academy last week. The Gators’ offense struggled at times in the victory but had plenty of help from defense and special teams — particularly from AJ Harris, who had a pick six and a kick-return touchdown in the narrow victory.
Although there were aspects of the game Gibson was disappointed in, he came away feeling like his players had learned a lot about themselves while still being unbeaten in the young season.
“I made some bad calls, to be honest with you. I probably tried to throw the ball too much and should have just stuck with what we do, but we missed a lot of assignments. We blocked the wrong people, we ran wrong routes, we missed throws and I made bad calls,” Gibson said. “It's good early in the year to learn from those situations. To be able to be in games like that early only makes you better. If you're in games and are getting blown out or you're beating somebody really badly, it doesn't teach anything.
“To be able to have those different types of situations happen in the game against a premier team in the state in AISA on the road after an emotional win at home, it says a lot about our players.”
Gibson commended Daniel for his work at Lee-Scott so far, saying he is confident Daniel will lead the Warriors in the right direction. Gibson spoke highly of Lee-Scott quarterback Tate McKelvey, running back John Allers and lineman DJ Robertson, adding that all three were players to keep an eye on tonight.
On the other side, Daniel praised Harris along with Glenwood quarterback Jackson Griner, running back Kye Robichaux and receiver Ron Beauchamp. He also pointed to Glenwood defenders Trent Edwards, Colton Dempsey, BJ Snellgrove and DJ Jones as players that could make the difference with the game on the line.
As far as hanging with the Gators, Daniel explained the key was slowing down Griner.
“We're scheming for him of course. He's their guy that they want to carry the ball 90 percent of the time if they can. We've got to try and prevent that. You can never stop a young man that's that talented, but you just hope to slow him down,” Daniel said. “If somebody else takes over that night and beats you, well, you can live with that. Going in, you know they have a really good player, you can't let him beat you. That's what we have to go into this game trying to think and try to make somebody else do the dirty work.”
Additionally, Daniel said the team would lean on the offensive line and for Allers to trust his blocking and added that the defense playing technically sound would go a long way in the Warriors having a chance at winning.
Gibson, meanwhile, said it was important for Glenwood to focus on its usual offensive strategy — to pound the ball on the ground and not put so much emphasis on passing — along with playing a cleaner game and continuing its excellent special-teams play.
Gibson stressed to his players how important tonight’s game is in a recent meeting, explaining that their record is 0-0 this year because all that matters is the region games. No one understands that sentiment more than Daniel, who is still seeking his first win at Lee-Scott and won’t find a better time than tonight to earn it.
“It would be extremely huge. They're ranked No. 2 in the state,” Daniel said. “If we could somehow pull this one out, I think it would go a long way for our guys' confidence. It gives them the idea that they can win football games even when they're playing tough opponents.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!