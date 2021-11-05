Lee-Scott holds off Bessemer Academy, advances to second round

Lee Scott Academy stopped a late Bessemer Academy comeback to win 21-15 on Friday night and move on to the second round of the AISA-AAA playoffs.

Lee-Scott defeated Bessemer Academy in the regular season 35-12, but Warriors head coach Buster Daniel knew that the Rebels would be ready to give it all they had for the playoffs.

“It’s the playoffs. Everybody is excited to be in the playoffs,” said Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel. “That’s a good football team. It’s a hard to beat a good football team twice a year and that shows right there.”

Lee-Scott led 21-9 late before Bessemer Academy cut the Warriors’ lead to six when Matt Masingill connected with Jonah Thompson for a touchdown with 2:16 remaining in the game. The Rebels would need a successful onside kick to have a chance at winning the game.

However, Lee-Scott and junior Jonah Larkin denied the Rebels of that chance, recovering the onside attempt at the Bessemer 44-yard line with 2:06 left to play. The Lee-Scott crowd erupted in cheers as they knew the Warriors could hold on and finish the game.