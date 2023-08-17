Football is back.

First stop: Academy Drive.

Two powerhouses in the AISA open the season Thursday at Judd Scott Field. Defending AAA champion Lee-Scott hosts Chambers Academy, winner of its own state championships as recently as 2020 and 2018.

Both programs like to play early and be one of the first games of the season. They’ll do just that with nearby AHSAA teams kicking off their regular seasons next week and with college football still weeks away.

It’ll be a game that ushers in the elation of football season and the weather in Alabama seemed to be aware of that fact, with cooler temperatures on Wednesday that match the feeling that’ll be in the air when the schedule gets going.

Both teams return rosters full of potential, and the two well-established coaches want their teams to be ready to do the little things first so they can grow on this learning opportunity once they hit the region games that count toward postseason seeding.

Thursday’s opener is a non-region game, with Lee-Scott competing in AAA and Chambers Academy competing in AA, and the two teams are using their Thursday contest as a sounding board to see how effective their practices have been and what gaps there are in their preparation when the play becomes live.

“It’s a rivalry game for us and there’s bragging rights,” said Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen. “I know both teams are going to play really hard.”

At Lee-Scott, head coach Buster Daniel thinks his team is prepared from what he saw in their pregame practice on Wednesday morning.

“It’s our best practice of the week and it was (Wednesday),” Daniel said. “The kids were jumping around and excited. It’s time to move onto games now.”

Meanwhile, Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen’s Rebels had an afternoon practice that was more energetic than usual with cooler temperatures.

After sweltering heat over the past few weeks, Allen thought the reprieve brought a little more energy to the team.

“It gave us a little bit of a lift,” Allen said. “Even though it was in the high eighties, it felt like fall compared to what we’ve been dealing with, so we had a little quicker step.”

Lee-Scott went 12-0 last season in a dream season, but has to replace 18 departed seniors. Chambers Academy, a program that made six straight state title game appearances from 2015 to 2020 and has been in the semifinals every year since, lost last year’s opener to Lee-Scott 33-0 in a blowout, but a couple weeks later started a seven-game winning streak. The Rebels eventually made the AA semifinals.

On offense, Allen’s goal is simple: “I want to get the ball to our playmakers.” If they can execute, then his hope for the defense that they can play soundly and avoid giving the Warriors any opportunities to explode.

Both teams will be relying on an efficient run game, so it’s not like either will enter the game and not know what’s lined up on the other side of the ball. With that in mind, Daniel just wants to see his players execute their assignments since they’re going to know exactly what to do.

“Our guys have got to be in the right place. We’ve got to play football and defense with our eyes,” Daniel said. “They can’t get good drives if they’re looking at things they shouldn’t be looking at.”

On the opposite sideline, Allen is looking for his players to put in the effort it takes to compete. As they’ve worked on preparing for full games, that’ll be how he measures his team’s performance.

“I want our kids to compete at a high level and play really hard,” Allen said. That’s what he’s seen in this game in past years and wants to see his Rebels continue that trend.

Daniel and Allen are on the same page in terms of what they don’t want to see: turnovers. If their guys are holding onto the ball, the other issues can be resolved going forward.

“There’s going to be some mistakes,” Allen said. “It’s early and we’ve only been practicing for two and a half weeks, so hopefully they’re not critical mistakes that make the difference between winning and losing. We’ll find out a lot about our team.”