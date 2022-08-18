Lee-Scott opens the season with a stunning shutout of Chambers Academy

LaFAYETTE — What a difference a year made for the Lee-Scott Warriors.

At the time last year, Lee-Scott traveled to Chambers Academy and lost 41-3 — a fourth straight season-opening loss to the Rebels. The Rebels outscored the Warriors 166-17 during that streak.

But Lee-Scott rallied from that early lopsided loss, winning eight of its next nine games before bowing out in the semifinals of the AISA state playoffs.

And on Thursday night, the Warriors made it nine wins in their last 10, flipping the script on the Rebels in a commanding 33-0 road victory.

“We had a lot of guys returning from last year,” Daniel said. “They went to work last November, and they never stopped. We knew what we wanted to do in our first game this year. They worked extremely hard, they listened, they got coached — and it turned out like we wanted it.”

Lee-Scott was dominant on both sides of the ball, racking up more than 250 rushing yards and handing Chambers its first shutout loss in nine years.

“I told our guys that nobody’s going to feel sorry for Chambers Academy,” Rebels head coach Jason Allen said. “We’ve won 80 of our last 90 games. We’ve handed out a lot of those. We’ve got to be able to take one every once in a while.”

The Warriors were led by George Meyers, who had 81 yards and two touchdowns in just the first half. Quarterback Ryan Dearing found the end zone in the third quarter before Andrew Hahn broke off a 79-yard touchdown run later in the period.

Meyers’ first touchdown run came off a turnover on downs, as Chambers failed to convert a fourth-and-short inside its own territory on the opening drive. Two plays later, Meyers knifed right up the middle of the Rebels’ defense to put the Warriors on the board quickly.

“We talked about it all week — getting off the field, taking the ball and then running it right at them,” Daniel said. “That’s what we did. We were able to sustain it up front, and our guys did a job. We were able to take it down the field.”

Chambers went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, and Lee-Scott added to its early lead on the first of two Matt Rolader field goals.

The Rebels were able to move the chains for the first time late in the first quarter, but the drive ended with an interception on the very next play. After a lengthy delay due to the stadium lights going out, the Warriors extended their lead with three more points through Rolader.

Chambers seemed to settle into the game in the second quarter before Lee-Scott dialed up a well-designed draw play on third-and-long. Meyers found the crease in an over-pursuing Rebels defense and took it 62 yards for the touchdown.

Lee-Scott scored touchdowns on its next two possessions in the third quarter, with Dearing capping off a methodical drive with several third-down conversions by making a defender miss in the backfield and taking a keeper for a 7-yard touchdown.

Chambers had a few opportunities to gain momentum on offense throughout the night, but Lee-Scott seemed to have a timely answer for anything the Rebels’ Wing-T offense tried — especially when the ball went to senior running back Braxton Yerta.

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and figure out what we’re good at,” Allen said. “We’re searching for a little bit of an identity. I was hoping to be able to run the football better than we did tonight. Credit to Lee-Scott. They did a great job of sticking it to us.”

Following another Chambers 3-and-out in the third quarter, Lyle raced past the entire Rebels defense for a 79-yard touchdown that set off a massive celebration from the traveling fans.

The only drama in the fourth quarter centered on Lee-Scott’s defense and its shutout hopes. Chambers threatened early in the frame but had to settle for a punt, and a late turnover on downs sealed the zero on the scoreboard.

“We went into the game talking about wanting a shutout,” Daniel said. “I didn’t know if we could get it or not, because that’s a good football team that’s well-coached. But our guys played way above their head and got it. I’m so proud of them.”

Lee-Scott will get an extra week to celebrate its big season-opening win and prepare for its next matchup, a road trip to Monroe Academy on Sept. 2.

Chambers will look to rebound from its loss next Saturday night on the campus of the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, as it takes on Macon’s First Presbyterian Day School.

“Lee-Scott outplayed us in every facet of the game tonight,” Allen said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we got beat by a good, well-coached football team. We’ve just got to regroup and figure it out.”

Lee-Scott 33, Chambers Academy 0

LSA — 9 10 14 0 — 33

CHA — 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

LSA — George Meyers 7 run (kick failed), 9:22

LSA — Matt Rolader 31 field goal, 3:49

Second quarter

LSA — Rolader 36 field goal, 5:30

LSA — Meyers 62 run (kick good), 2:01

Third quarter

LSA — Ryan Dearing 7 run, 7:30

LSA — Andrew Hahn 79 run, 4:40