Starting the title defense with a bang, Lee-Scott’s Miles Zachry caught the opening kickoff on his own 17-yard line then took it to the house.

And in a defensive slugfest, that touchdown and the point-after that followed proved to be enough for the Warriors in a low-scoring 14-6 win over Chambers Academy at Jud Scott Field.

Lee-Scott scored again just before half and went to halftime up 14-0. Chambers Academy finally found the end zone with less than a minute to play, while the Rebel defense held Lee-Scott scoreless for the entirety of the second half.

For Lee-Scott, it was Jake White who caught the touchdown just before half, in an electric start to his senior year. He logged 111 all-purpose yards, rushing for 45 and added 66 on receptions, including the 10-yard touchdown catch right before halftime that proved to be the offense’s highlight drive.

Despite some early hiccups, White saw that 10-play drive as an indication of what the offense can do going forward.

“I think our team was just able to put together a rhythm,” White said. “We’re a young offense, really putting things together, but on that, everyone was really starting to feel it.”

Pelzer Reaves is now a junior, entering his first full year as the Warriors’ quarterback after taking over for an injured Ryan Dearing in the middle of last season. He went 9-of-13 on his pass attempts for 89 yards and made an additional two rushes.

After seeing that productivity, White thinks the Warriors just need to improve their communication to make it happen again. With 15 days until their next game, the Lee-Scott offense will have plenty of practice time to get everyone on the same page before the season truly gets going.

“I’m excited to see how the team builds together,” White said. “We’ve got some great dudes out here.”

Lee-Scott running back JJ Meyers logged 45 yards on 16 carries and made some key tackles on when he checked in on defense.

For the Rebels, their lack of touchdowns wasn’t for lack of offense. The team finished with 317 total yards, including 195 on the ground, but couldn’t find the end zone until there were 53 seconds left in the fourth. The special teams touchdown — and a point-after — made the difference.

Chambers Academy Head coach Jason Allen liked that he was able to bring four different quarterbacks on the field and even though they only completed eight passes, those completions went for 122 yards for an average of over 15 yards per reception, many of them explosive plays.

Entering his junior year after a massive sophomore campaign, Rebels running back Luke Tarver rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries, averaging over five yards per carry despite the suffocating Warriors’ defense that kept Chambers off the scoreboard for three quarters.

“I think we’ll be alright, I really do,” Tarver said. “We played good defense and we may have gotten off to a bad start but in the second half, we drove the football.”

The Rebels just weren’t finding the end zone and Allen thought that small mistakes and penalties just added up, so he knows his team has some things to go over in practice now that they have live snaps under their belt.

“We’ll learn from it. We’ve got a long season to go,” Allen said. “We beat ourselves. I though (Lee-Scott) didn’t make the critical errors that we did and that was the difference in the game.”

On the opposite sideline, Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel saw that same fight in the Rebels.

“We’ve got to find our toughness. Chambers took it to us tonight and we didn’t like it a whole lot,” Daniel said. “We’ve got to play a little bit harder. I expect our guys to be the most physical team on the field and we weren’t tonight.”

Lee-Scott enters the season after winning the AISA’s AAA championship last season. Chambers Academy lost in the semifinals of the AA playoffs.

After the open date, Lee-Scott opens region play Sept. 1 against Monroe Academy. Chambers Academy plays out of region again next week against Heritage from Georgia.

Lee-Scott 14, Chambers Academy 6

LSA — 7 7 0 0 — 14

CA — 0 0 0 6 — 6

First quarter

LSA — Miles Zachry 83 run (kick good), 11:47

Second quarter

LSA — Jake White 10 pass from Pelzer Reaves (kick good), 0:23

Fourth quarter

CA — Luke Tarver 7 run (kick no good), 0:53​