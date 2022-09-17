Lee-Scott outlasts Glenwood for huge rivalry win

Depth made the difference in the rivalry on Friday as both teams battled injuries to key players, but Lee-Scott Academy won 35-16 over Glenwood to remain perfect on the season.

The Warriors lost starting quarterback Ryan Dearing in the beginning of the third quarter, but the run game rallied in his absence. George and Jonathan Meyers held the backfield as sophomore Pelzer Reaves took over for Dearing.

The Gators, down a starting running back from the first drive of the game, were forced to go in the air with the arm of junior quarterback Dallas Crow. Not wanting to make excuses, Nelson said the run game was not the reason the team lost, but Crow went 12-for-24 on the night for 197 yards, but the opponent finishes with 365 yards on the ground alone.

George, the elder Meyers, had 82 total rushing yards for two touchdowns and a key block on the final score of the night. His two scoring runs came from five and 12 yards out. Junior Jonathan had a 37-yard night, with nine of those coming from his lone touchdown run in the first drive of the third quarter.

Dearing, in the half he was able to play, tossed a 37-yard touchdown to junior Andrew Hahn. That was the only scoring Dearing would account for, with the other four coming on the ground.

Special teams also played a major role in the Warrior win, with a Glenwood on-side kick failing to go the necessary ten yards and its third-quarter extra point failing. The Lee-Scott line was able to get hands on the kick after it was backed up on an unsportsmanlike conduct call from the touchdown run.

Crow was responsible for both of his team’s touchdowns, the first coming on a 37-yard throw to Aaron Burton and the second on the ground with a 17-yard run. Their only other points came from a 24-yard field goal to close the first half.

Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel said Reaves gets reps in practice to prepare for that precise scenario and while they think Dearing would have been able to play, his backup was prepared to get the job done. The two Meyers just needed someone to feed them the ball.

George also contributed a block to a 71-yard touchdown run from Jake White in the final Lee-Scott drive, and touchdown, of the night as the Warriors worked to burn up the clock.

“He’s pretty fast so we can run him outside. It’s the last play and I’m dead tired, just looking to get out of there. I see him roll out and the linebacker comes off the edge so I just catch it,” said George of the effort he was able to make. “He takes it all the way to the house, so that was pretty nice.”

Daniel’s Warriors are now 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in region play, handing the Gators their highest losing margin of the season. Previously, Glenwood’s worst defeat was a 15-point loss at Pacelli in week zero.

“It was a great win for our team. Great win for our program,” Daniel said of his team’s efforts. “We’re going to get to where it’s not a surprise when Lee-Scott wins. It’s going to be a norm.”

The Gators came into Auburn with a 2-2 record and left with their third injured starter in as many weeks and an additional loss to their resume.