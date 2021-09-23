Lee-Scott runs over Springwood for another win

LANETT — Lee-Scott shut out Springwood 43-0 on Thursday night with a commanding run game.

The Warriors are off to a 3-2 start to the season with signature wins over Glenwood and Macon-East. Its two losses have come to top-10 teams in Chambers Academy and Pike Liberal Arts.

“Our guys played really well,” said head coach Buster Daniels. “I was really proud of them because they came out and played hard from the first snap all the way through.

“We played a team that’s really down right now,” he said of Springwood. “They’re rebuilding, but if you’re a good football team you play and you put them away early.”

Lee-Scott’s running backs led the way. Sophomore Jonathan Myers was a leader Thursday on the ground. He ran for 53 yards and totaled two touchdowns before passing the baton to another back.

“Jonathan’s a tough runner,” Daniels said. “He’s a downhill runner and he’s flashy. He’s going to get the ball and run straight at you. He did the same thing last week and he did it again tonight. I was proud of him also.”