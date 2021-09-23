Lee-Scott runs over Springwood for another win

LANETT — Lee-Scott shut out Springwood 43-0 on Thursday night with a commanding run game.
The Warriors are off to a 3-2 start to the season with signature wins over Glenwood and Macon-East. Its two losses have come to top-10 teams in Chambers Academy and Pike Liberal Arts.
“Our guys played really well,” said head coach Buster Daniels. “I was really proud of them because they came out and played hard from the first snap all the way through.
“We played a team that’s really down right now,” he said of Springwood. “They’re rebuilding, but if you’re a good football team you play and you put them away early.”
Lee-Scott’s running backs led the way. Sophomore Jonathan Myers was a leader Thursday on the ground. He ran for 53 yards and totaled two touchdowns before passing the baton to another back.
“Jonathan’s a tough runner,” Daniels said. “He’s a downhill runner and he’s flashy. He’s going to get the ball and run straight at you. He did the same thing last week and he did it again tonight. I was proud of him also.”
Lee-Scott dominated the run game over the whole game, but it really stood out in the first quarter. The Warriors pulled four touchdowns on the ground and covered 177 yards. A safety also pushed Lee-Scott’s lead ahead. Lee-Scott led 37-0 at halftime.
Springwood came up with a fourth-down stop in the second quarter in one of the bright moments for the Wildcats. Springwood fell to 0-5 on the season.
“They got a little better and we didn’t execute when we needed to,” Daniels said.
With a rolling clock in the second half, Lee-Scott was able to add one final touchdown on the board as the clock ran out to seal their victory on the road.
“You’ve got to get better each and every day,” Daniels said. “That’s what we tell our kids. You know, we can’t take days off. We can’t go backwards. We’ve got to get better every day if we’re going to reach our goal.”
Lee-Scott will be away again at Bessemer next week as will Springwood as it faces Cornerstone Christian.
Lee-Scott 43, Springwood 0
LS — 30 7 0 7 — 43
S — 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
LS - Jonathan Meyers 10 run (kick good); 10:19
LS - Jonathan Meyers 10 run (kick good); 8:12
LS - Andrew Hahn 30 run (kick good); 6:27
LS - Hayden Kelly 2 safety; 5:57
LS - Landry Cochran 5 run (kick good); 4:27