Lee-Scott’s D.J. Robertson selected to Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

“D.J.’s a great kid. He’s important just like all of our guys are,” Daniel said. “It’s hard to run in his area when he’s on defense. Of course, we like to run behind him when we’re on offense. We like to say, ‘Let’s run the ball right here because we’ve got the biggest guy on the field.’ He’s big and important on both sides. I call him a quiet assassin because he don’t ever say a word. He just goes out and tries to do his job.”

Robertson explained his senior season has been special, adding that he had to adapt in certain areas due to the coronavirus pandemic and that the coaching staff helped the whole team through it. He said there wasn’t one moment that stood out among so many this fall, explaining that it has all been truly special.

Daniel explained Robertson has loads of potential that he can reach at the next level and that college coaches are immediately drawn to his build. It’s paid off in the form of scholarships and interest, as he has offers from schools such as LaGrange College, Lyons College and Culver-Stockton and interest from others like Texas Tech, Sewanee and Ohio Northern.

Robertson has a good feel for what he wants in a college, saying the academics, the people and the team’s coaching staff will be important factors in his decision.