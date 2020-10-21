Lee-Scott’s D.J. Robertson selected to Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

During his time as a Lee-Scott Warrior, D.J. Robertson has made a name for himself up front on both sides of the ball. His success has not gone unnoticed, and it’s paid off with a chance to show out among the nation’s best this winter.
Robertson has been selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Robertson will play defensive tackle in the East vs. West exhibition at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.
“It just really means a lot to me being able to just go and play people with the same skill level,” Robertson said. “It’s taken a lot of hard work. Really, it’s both my effort and being surrounded by people who have really helped me.”
Robertson entered his senior year with a new coaching staff at Lee-Scott and plenty of questions about whether the season would even happen. Despite the doubts during the offseason, the season began and Robertson quickly showed out.
Robertson was a pain for opposing offenses and defenses alike this fall. He played in the Warriors’ eight regular-season games and did well on the offensive line, grading out with 89-percent efficiency from the coaches while piling up 16 pancake blocks. He was equally effective as a defensive lineman, as he racked up 87 total tackles, with 49 solo tackles along with four sacks.
It didn’t take first-year Lee-Scott coach Buster Daniel long to recognize what kind of mauler the Warriors had in Robertson.
“D.J.’s a great kid. He’s important just like all of our guys are,” Daniel said. “It’s hard to run in his area when he’s on defense. Of course, we like to run behind him when we’re on offense. We like to say, ‘Let’s run the ball right here because we’ve got the biggest guy on the field.’ He’s big and important on both sides. I call him a quiet assassin because he don’t ever say a word. He just goes out and tries to do his job.”
Robertson explained his senior season has been special, adding that he had to adapt in certain areas due to the coronavirus pandemic and that the coaching staff helped the whole team through it. He said there wasn’t one moment that stood out among so many this fall, explaining that it has all been truly special.
Daniel explained Robertson has loads of potential that he can reach at the next level and that college coaches are immediately drawn to his build. It’s paid off in the form of scholarships and interest, as he has offers from schools such as LaGrange College, Lyons College and Culver-Stockton and interest from others like Texas Tech, Sewanee and Ohio Northern.
Robertson has a good feel for what he wants in a college, saying the academics, the people and the team’s coaching staff will be important factors in his decision.
Robertson has proven himself as a true difference-maker at Lee-Scott, which led to his Blue-Grey All-American Bowl invitation. Robertson hasn’t taken this chance to showcase himself lightly, and he’s eager to prove himself once it’s kickoff time in Arlington, Texas.
“I just want to show my ability and how well I can do on the field,” Robertson said. “Really, it’s a great opportunity.”
