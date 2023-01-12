Lee-Scott’s George Meyers named AISA Back of the Year

The Lee-Scott Warriors continue to bask in their success from the 2022 season, adding an individual award for senior running back George Meyers.

At the Mr. Football banquet on Thursday, Meyers was named the Alabama Sports Writer’s Association AISA back of the year.

Meyers and the Warriors won the AISA AAA title to cap off a perfect 12-0 season, the team’s first 12-win season since 1998 and the fourth state title in the school’s history.

Meyers rushed for 950 and 21 touchdowns in his senior season. A downhill runner who wasn’t troubled by contact, he averaged 8.96 yards per carry as part of an offense that averaged 43.1 points per game.

With 106 carries in 2022, he averaged a touchdown about every fifth time he touched the ball. The Warriors were dominant throughout the season, so much so that their starters were never on the field finishing games in the second half.

That trend changes, however, in the state title game, one where Meyers did not falter when the team needed to lean on him. Needing to take down rival Glenwood for the second time in the season, Meyers rushed for 46 yards and a critical pair of touchdowns in a 35-21 victory that was the closest margin for Lee-Scott all season.

After that victory, head coach Buster Daniel credited he senior as the one the Warriors needed to lean on since the game required such an effort from a team that hadn’t needed to stay on the field for all four quarters since playing that same Glenwood team in Week Five.