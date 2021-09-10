 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee-Scott’s magic runs out in loss to Pike Liberal Arts
0 Comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Lee-Scott’s magic runs out in loss to Pike Liberal Arts

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lee-Scott

Lee-Scott’s Tate McKelvey runs with the ball against Glenwood during the Warriors’ win over the Gators on Sept. 3 in Auburn.

 Justin Lee,

There’d be no more magic for the Warriors this week. No. 3 Pike Liberal Arts defeated Lee-Scott 28-0 on Friday at Jud Scott Field.

Lee-Scott downed state-ranked rival Glenwood last week at home, but couldn’t pull off back-to-back big wins.

“We just played a football team that’s really good,” said Lee-Scott head coach, Buster Daniel.

“They are better than we are, but I think our kids fought hard. The score last year with the team I had would have probably been 50.”

The Warriors defense looked to be holding on as the Patriots led 14-0 going into halftime.

Lee-Scott attempted to put together a drive to start the second half. However, a 25-yard run by Tate McKelvey on the first play would be brought back after a personal foul call on the Warriors. This seemed to stall the Warriors’ best chance.

The Patriots pulled away on their next possession with a 49-yard completion on fourth down. The drive was capped off with an 8-yard run by Pike Lib junior Pruitt Vaughan with 5:24 left in the third quarter.

“We absolutely made a lot of mistakes that you can’t make against a good football team,” said Daniel. The Warriors turned the ball over five times including two lost fumbles and three turnover-on-downs. This trend would set up the Patriots with good field position throughout the night along with continued momentum.

The Warriors look to correct their mistakes and flip the page. Lee-Scott will be back at Jud Scott field to face Macon-East Montgomery Academy next week.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert