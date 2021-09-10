Lee-Scott’s magic runs out in loss to Pike Liberal Arts

There’d be no more magic for the Warriors this week. No. 3 Pike Liberal Arts defeated Lee-Scott 28-0 on Friday at Jud Scott Field.

Lee-Scott downed state-ranked rival Glenwood last week at home, but couldn’t pull off back-to-back big wins.

“We just played a football team that’s really good,” said Lee-Scott head coach, Buster Daniel.

“They are better than we are, but I think our kids fought hard. The score last year with the team I had would have probably been 50.”

The Warriors defense looked to be holding on as the Patriots led 14-0 going into halftime.

Lee-Scott attempted to put together a drive to start the second half. However, a 25-yard run by Tate McKelvey on the first play would be brought back after a personal foul call on the Warriors. This seemed to stall the Warriors’ best chance.

The Patriots pulled away on their next possession with a 49-yard completion on fourth down. The drive was capped off with an 8-yard run by Pike Lib junior Pruitt Vaughan with 5:24 left in the third quarter.