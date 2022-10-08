Lee-Scott still undefeated after win at Bessemer Academy

Lee-Scott returned the opening kickoff past midfield and never looked back as they took care of business Friday night in Bessemer against the Rebels. The Warriors continued a season-long trend of fast starts and stifling defense by jumping out to a 42-0 lead at halftime.

The Warriors took control of the game on their first possession, moving the ball 46 yards on a drive that ended with a 3-yard TD run by Andrew Hahn, who finished with 5 carries for 45 yards and two scores.

After a three-and-out by Bessemer, Lee-Scott had great field position in Rebel territory. The Warrior offense only needed 3 plays to go 37 yards, ending with a George Meyers three-yard run around right end for the TD.

The remainder of the first half saw a continuation of Lee-Scott moving the ball at will, and the Rebel offense unable to gain any momentum. Lee-Scott scored on 6 of their 7 first-half possessions and held the Bessemer offense to 3 yards in the first half and only 11 yards in the game.

The second half saw more domination by the Warrior defense. Bessemer was backed up on their half of the field much of the night. With a running clock and only 8-minute quarters in the second half, the Warriors emptied their bench and completed the shutout with a 49-0 win.

While Bessemer did not earn a single first down in the game, Lee-Scott moved the chains consistently, primarily on the ground. George Meyers rushed 11 times for a game-high 104 yards and 3 touchdowns, Jonathan Meyers had a rushing touchdown, and Parker Wright closed out the scoring with a fourth-quarter TD on the ground for the Warriors. Kicker Matt Rolader was a perfect 7 for 7 on extra points and had multiple kicks sail into the endzone on kickoffs.

Lee-Scott, ranked No. 2 in ASWA’s latest AISA rankings, improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in Region I-AAA. With a victory next Friday night at home against Valiant Cross, the Warriors would clinch a region championship with one game remaining. Bessemer fell to 1-6 on the season.