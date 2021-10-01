Lee-Scott takes down Bessemer Academy to add to strong season with road victory

The Lee-Scott Warriors did it again.

Lee-Scott added to its impressive 2021 season by besting Bessemer Academy 35-12 on Friday. The Warriors shut down the Rebels by not allowing any second-half points while reeling off 21 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters.

Lee-Scott now has a two-game winning streak for the first time since October 2019. The Warriors have now eclipsed their win total from 2020 through only six games this fall.

Lee-Scott (4-2, 1-1) ended the victory with 257 total yards of offense with 209 coming on the ground and 48 coming through the air. The Warriors’ defense held steady throughout the night by allowing only 155 yards.

The Warriors return to region play next Friday when they play at Valiant Cross.