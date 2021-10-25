Lee-Scott, Tallassee climb up Prep Power Poll as end of regular season nears

With the playoffs only two weeks away, several local teams took advantage and showed out on Thursday and Friday night.

Area teams went 12-4 this week, with the only split occurring between Dadeville and Beulah. Central-Phenix City, Beauregard and Lee-Scott Academy were on byes.

The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.

Here’s a look at where the local teams stand entering Week 11, the final week of the regular season:

1. Central-Phenix City (9-0)

Central had a bye week this week after clinching the region championship the week before. Quarterback Caleb Nix and the Red Devils cap off the regular season Thursday by hosting Oxford.

2. Chambers Academy (8-1)

Chambers added yet another impressive victory to its resume by topping Banks Academy 42-8. Running back Jordan Benbrook and the Rebels closes their regular season Friday by hosting Crenshaw Christian.

3. Lanett (8-2)