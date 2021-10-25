Lee-Scott, Tallassee climb up Prep Power Poll as end of regular season nears

With the playoffs only two weeks away, several local teams took advantage and showed out on Thursday and Friday night.
Area teams went 12-4 this week, with the only split occurring between Dadeville and Beulah. Central-Phenix City, Beauregard and Lee-Scott Academy were on byes.
The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.
Here’s a look at where the local teams stand entering Week 11, the final week of the regular season:
1. Central-Phenix City (9-0)
Central had a bye week this week after clinching the region championship the week before. Quarterback Caleb Nix and the Red Devils cap off the regular season Thursday by hosting Oxford.
2. Chambers Academy (8-1)
Chambers added yet another impressive victory to its resume by topping Banks Academy 42-8. Running back Jordan Benbrook and the Rebels closes their regular season Friday by hosting Crenshaw Christian.
3. Lanett (8-2)
Lanett put together yet another blowout win Friday in a 57-7 victory over Horseshoe Bend. The Panthers bounced back quickly after allowing the Generals to run the opening kickoff back for a touchdown by recovering three first-quarter fumbles to set up another rout. Running back D’Quez Madden and the Panthers now set their sights on Nov. 5, when they host Geneva County to open the Class 2A playoffs.
4. Auburn High (8-1)
Auburn capped off its region action Friday by besting Enterprise 42-28. Quarterback Clyde Pittman showed out once again by completing all 13 of his passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns and adding 64 rushing yards. The Tigers play in a highly-anticipated non-region game Friday when they host IMG Academy.
5. Opelika (7-3)
Opelika started the weekend a little early by besting Park Crossing 37-0 on Thursday, the Bulldogs’ second consecutive shutout victory. Quarterback Roman Gagliano did his part by going 6-of-6 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Opelika is off this week before hosting Northridge on Nov. 5 to open the Class 6A playoffs.
6. Notasulga (9-1)
Notasulga handed out yet another blowout win Friday, this one a 63-0 victory over Verbena. The Blue Devils had four defensive scores, which included a 60-yard interception return by Terel Crayton. Notasulga returns to the field Friday when it hosts Marengo to open the Class 1A playoffs.
7. Tallassee (6-2)
Tallassee pulled off a huge win Friday by besting previous region leader Central-Clay County 39-28. Quarterback Tyler Ellis did his part to lead the Tigers by completing 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 255 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers end their regular season Friday by hosting Carroll.
8. Lee-Scott (6-2)
Lee-Scott had a bye this week. Quarterback Tate McKelvey and the Warriors end the regular season Friday when they play at Morgan Academy.
9. Glenwood (5-3)
Glenwood had a tough time against Pike Liberal Arts and suffered a 49-13 home loss. Do-it-all athlete AJ Harris and the Gators hope to get on track in their regular season finale against Autauga Academy on Friday.
10. Loachapoka (6-2)
Loachapoka ended its region action with an impressive 54-0 victory over Barbour County. Running back Nick Farrow and the Indians will be back in action Friday when they close out the regular season at Highland Home.