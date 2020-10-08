Lee-Scott tops Valiant Cross by blocked extra point

Lee-Scott won its last home game of the season Thursday in a nail-biting one point victory over Valiant Cross 31-30. The thrilling win came courtesy senior Carson Alexander’s blocked extra point with less than one minute to go in the game.
Lee-Scott and Valiant Cross both put up a competitive rushing game with both running the ball majority of the game. Lee-Scott quarterback Tate McKelvey led with 166 rushing yards, as he played keeper often during both halves.
“I’m so proud of our kids ‘cause they didn’t give up,” Lee-Scott coach Buster Daniel said. “We had a lot of adversity tonight. That’s a pretty good football team for a start-up program. That is a great football team. They’re going to do nothing but get better. I’m proud of our kids for not giving up. They went from behind and kept fighting.”
The fourth quarter opened with Lee-Scott (2-5, 1-2) recovering its own punt off of a Valiant Cross muff. The Warriors were within 35 yards and ultimately settled for a field goal to tie the game 24-24 with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter.
Valiant Cross’s running game was stopped short and the team attempted a fake kick, but it did not work and resulted in a turnover on downs.
Once again Lee-Scott was behind the ball, and McKelvey was the star to push the Warriors back into the end zone for another lead.
Valiant Cross (1-6, 0-2) received the kick with just over two minutes left in the game. The Lee-Scott defense struggled to stop the running game. The away Warriors crossed into the end zone, but the extra point kick was blocked by Alexander to secure a Lee-Scott win.
“Carson had been getting close all night, and we just told him to go block the kick,” Daniel said. “He found a seam, jumped through it and goes and blocks it. It was an incredible play and an incredible effort.”
The Lee-Scott Warriors held the lead for the first quarter. As the home Warriors received the opening kick they pushed downfield just under half the quarter. Lee-Scott approached the end zone and saw some push back from Valiant Cross, but made it into the end zone on a 1-yard run from senior running back Cam Lanier.
The Valiant Warriors weren’t as lucky, as they were turned the ball over on downs on their first drive. Their second drive saw the bad luck continued, as Valiant had a fumble that was recovered by Lee-Scott.
Lee-Scott took this as an opportunity to increase its lead and made its first pass of the night. The throw covered 60 yards and found the end zone just as the first quarter ended to give Lee-Scott a 14-0 lead.
The second quarter started with action from Valiant Cross. Junior wide receiver Corey Brown received the kick and returned it 85 yards to put the road Warriors on the board. The rest of the half was a stalemate between teams with no extra scoring.
The third quarter was a touchdown showdown started by the Valiant Warriors. Valiant Cross wasted no time completing two first downs to cover 39 yards. The away Warriors had a 35-yard pass from senior quarterback Savion German to tie the game 14-14.
The Valiant Cross defense quickly shut down Lee-Scott and forced the home Warriors to punt away. This opened the field for the away Warriors to travel within seven yards of the end zone. However, Lee-Scott forced them into a fourth-and-four situation.
Due to this, Valiant Cross took the field goal and the lead 17-14.
Lee-Scott answered quickly with McKelvey’s four runs. His last in the string was a 29-yard carry to the end zone to allow the home Warriors to retake the lead.
“We’re runners,” Daniel said. “We’ve started using our quarterback a lot more because he’s the best player we have on the team. We’ve got to use him. Without him we’re not a very good football team.”
The Lee-Scott defense started to tire out as Valiant Cross received the ball again. It took the away Warriors just five plays to end up back into the end zone for another lead to wrap up the third quarter and set up a back-and-forth fourth quarter between the two teams.
Lee-Scott hits the road Friday to end its regular season at Hooper Academy.
Lee-Scott 31, Valiant Cross 30
LS – 14 0 7 10 - 31
VC – 0 7 17 6 - 30
First Quarter
LS - Cam Lanier 1-yd carry (XP good); 6:42
LS - Tate McKelvey 60-yd pass (XP good); 0:00
Second Quarter
VC - Corey Brown 85-yd carry (XP good); 11:47
Third Quarter
VC - Savion German 35-yd pass (XP good); 10:16
VC - Field Goal; 6:01
LS - Tate McKelvey 27-yd carry (XP good); 2:53
VC - Isaac Harris 3-yd carry (XP good); 1:41
Fourth Quarter
LS - Field Goal; 9:30
LS - Tate McKelvey 1-yd carry (XP good); 2:52
VC - Savion German 16-yd carry; 58.9
