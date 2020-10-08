Lee-Scott tops Valiant Cross by blocked extra point

Valiant Cross (1-6, 0-2) received the kick with just over two minutes left in the game. The Lee-Scott defense struggled to stop the running game. The away Warriors crossed into the end zone, but the extra point kick was blocked by Alexander to secure a Lee-Scott win.

“Carson had been getting close all night, and we just told him to go block the kick,” Daniel said. “He found a seam, jumped through it and goes and blocks it. It was an incredible play and an incredible effort.”

The Lee-Scott Warriors held the lead for the first quarter. As the home Warriors received the opening kick they pushed downfield just under half the quarter. Lee-Scott approached the end zone and saw some push back from Valiant Cross, but made it into the end zone on a 1-yard run from senior running back Cam Lanier.

The Valiant Warriors weren’t as lucky, as they were turned the ball over on downs on their first drive. Their second drive saw the bad luck continued, as Valiant had a fumble that was recovered by Lee-Scott.

Lee-Scott took this as an opportunity to increase its lead and made its first pass of the night. The throw covered 60 yards and found the end zone just as the first quarter ended to give Lee-Scott a 14-0 lead.