LEE: The showdown in Phenix City, ‘the Devil’s own backyard’

The Devil’s own backyard, they call it.

That’s Phenix City.

That’s how the old school country star Freddie Hart described his hometown in his song titled ‘Phenix City.’ Between the twang of the guitar and on an upbeat rhythm that’ll get you stomping your feet, he sings the story of the town’s troubled past, when it had a notorious reputation in the ’40s and ’50s — of crime, of gambling, and of bodies that he says were sunk to the bottom of the Chattahoochee by the mob.

They wasn’t telling no lie.

Nowadays the only devils stomping around out in the open in Phenix City are the Red Devils — the proud and mighty Central-Phenix City football factory, that’s made it to the Class 7A semifinals in each of the last eight seasons. The city’s real demons from back then cleared out after 1954, after attorney general-elect Albert Patterson was assassinated in town. That murder brought federal attention, and with the spotlight on Phenix City, the mobsters scattered. It’s a fine place now — for just about everyone but the Auburn High football team.

Yes, in our circles today, Phenix City’s ghoulish reputation is on the football field at Garrett-Harrison Stadium, where championship dreams often go to die. On those hallowed grounds, Auburn High has lost seven of its last eight in away games at Central.

Auburn High and Central meet again Friday night there at Garrett-Harrison. Central’s been to the semifinals eight years in a row and is meeting Auburn High in the semifinals for the fourth year in a row — but the only time Auburn High has won in that stretch was in 2020, when the game was in friendly Duck Samford Stadium.

Phenix City isn’t so friendly — not to Auburn High, or any team that goes to play in “the Devil’s own backyard.” For the Baby Tigers, the rep is still all too real.

So for them, it’d be one to celebrate, if they can go to Phenix City and steal this one from right under Central’s fangs.

For Central, it’d one to celebrate, too — a town that once upon a time didn’t seem to have much worth celebrating, according to the old stories, but now has that proud, powerful Red Devil football team.

Something’s got to give tonight, as we write new stories out on the football field.