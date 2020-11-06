‘Let’s get this thing snowballing’: Lanett opens playoff push

Now, though, the Panthers aren’t about to rest on those laurels in the playoffs, as Story preaches. And the team isn’t overlooking Blacksher, which started 0-6 but snuck into the playoffs on the legs of three region wins to earn the fourth seed out of Region 1-2A.

“Everybody is 0-0. And in order for us to do what we need to do, we need to be 5-0,” Story said. “I just told them, we can’t take records for granted because you just don’t ever know what situations that a team was put in during the year when they lost those games. They may have had an injury. They may have had some COVID situations or whatever. So we can’t take anybody for granted.”

‘5-0’ is the mark – with five games standing between Lanett and the blue map.

Lanett is going all-in on getting there, with eyes on the prize, and Story says that includes for his team a dedication to COVID-19 etiquette and the prevention of any potential outbreaks that could lead to players missing, or worse, a forfeit in the playoffs.