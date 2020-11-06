‘Let’s get this thing snowballing’: Lanett opens playoff push

Lanett is right where it wants to be — back at square one.
Everything the Panthers have done to this point has been wiped away. Their head coach, Clifford Story, told them this week at practice that all their wins this season are now behind them. So is their region championship. It’s gone.
Now Lanett is back to 0-0, just like everyone else, as far as the Panthers are concerned.
And they wouldn’t have it any other way.
That’s because the Panthers are back in the postseason. The Panthers are back where they thrive.
And, tonight, the Panthers start their march toward the state title game in Tuscaloosa.
No. 2 Lanett (8-2) hosts J.U. Blacksher (3-6) at 7 p.m. tonight at Morgan-Washburn Stadium, in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
“We’ve got to lock in, be committed to every gameplan, and be clicking on all three phases,” Story said.
“And, let’s get this thing snowballing.”
Lanett is chasing its third state championship in four years.
This one would be a little different. From the outside looking in, it’s a new-look team without Story’s son Kristian, the former Mr. Alabama, now Alabama. Whereas electrifying offense stole the headlines for Lanett in seasons past, it’s defense that’s seemingly powered the Panthers through 2020.
And it’s an attitude and an excitement for the team that didn’t even know if it would have the chance to suit up earlier this summer, but finds itself in position to chase its greatest dream.
“If it’s any indication the way we practiced this week, they responded extremely well,” Story said Thursday, offering high praise to his players. “We’ve had probably three of the best days of my 12-year career here at Lanett. I mean, they have played excellent. They have practiced excellent. They’ve jumped around, they’ve had fun. We’re still executing the things that we want them to do.
“I mean, it’s just been awesome. For me to watch them coming together the way they are, it has really been music to my ears.”
Lanett’s only two losses have come in overtime to teams from larger classifications. One of those losses came 6-3 to Class 4A Handley in a game that went to overtime after a 0-0 tie at the end of regulation — an effort exemplifying how that defense has led Lanett this season. Lanett’s first-team defense has only given up a handful of touchdowns all season, allowing just 6.3 points per game this year.
With the region championship on the line in October, Lanett traveled to face fellow title contender Randolph County, and the Panthers won 61-20 on the road before celebrating all the way back to Lanett.
Now, though, the Panthers aren’t about to rest on those laurels in the playoffs, as Story preaches. And the team isn’t overlooking Blacksher, which started 0-6 but snuck into the playoffs on the legs of three region wins to earn the fourth seed out of Region 1-2A.
“Everybody is 0-0. And in order for us to do what we need to do, we need to be 5-0,” Story said. “I just told them, we can’t take records for granted because you just don’t ever know what situations that a team was put in during the year when they lost those games. They may have had an injury. They may have had some COVID situations or whatever. So we can’t take anybody for granted.”
‘5-0’ is the mark – with five games standing between Lanett and the blue map.
Lanett is going all-in on getting there, with eyes on the prize, and Story says that includes for his team a dedication to COVID-19 etiquette and the prevention of any potential outbreaks that could lead to players missing, or worse, a forfeit in the playoffs.
“That’s the first thing I tell them at the end of every week, when the game is over and we’re standing out there on the field. I say, ‘Guys, listen, we’ve got to keep our own bubble. I know you guys are young and you think it can’t happen to you, but it’s happened to a lot of other programs that felt the same way. In order for us to finish out this season and be able to continue to advance, you’ve got to do your part,’” Story said.
“I say, ‘You guys say you want to be around, so in order for you guys to be around, we’ve got to take care of each other.’ I say, ‘Keep your social distancing. Stay away from parties. Wear your mask. Keep your hands and stuff clean. And then we’ll be able to move forward.’ And I say, ‘That’s something that, once you leave my eyes, then you’ve got to be responsible enough to do that.’”
Once they’re on the field, and the ball is in the air, the Panthers know to just do what they do best.
The Lanett-Blacksher winner will advance to face the winner of Long and Luverne, the Region 2-2A runner-up and the Region 3-2A third-place team, respectively, in the tournament’s round of 16.
