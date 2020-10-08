Loachapoka blanks Verbena in region victory

The Loachapoka Indians took care of business on the road Thursday by shutting out Verbena 42-0 for another region victory.

Loachapoka (4-3, 2-2) shined thanks to several excellent performances on offense. Nick Farrow led the way on the ground with four carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns and was followed by Rayshaun Butts, who had two carries for 61 yards. Kam Willis also contributed two carries for 20 yards.

Loachapoka quarterback Tyler Harris had six carries for 55 yards and one touchdown and was 7-of-11 passing for 77 yards and a passing touchdown to Willis, who had four receptions for 47 yards. Isaiah Durr came through with one reception for 20 yards as well.

Defensively, Brandon Bedwood led the way for the Indians with eight tackles. Ga’Kwon Palmer recorded six tackles, and LaDarren Jackson had four tackles as well.

The Indians hit the road again next Friday when they face Autaugaville (5-1, 2-1).