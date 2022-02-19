Loachapoka boys and girls basketball teams advance to Elite Eight

The Loachapoka girls basketball team defeated Florala 35-34 Saturday inside Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.

Junior Guard Taylah Murph led the way with 12 points for the Indians, while teammate Jasmyn Thomas followed close behind with nine points. Amyah Burks led Loachapoka in rebounding as she grabbed 10 rebounds and finished with six points.

Thomas’ clutch layup with 19 seconds remaining in the game was the difference-maker as she gave the Indians a 35-34 lead and the eventual win.

With the win, Loachapoka is one of eight teams remaining in the Class 1A state tournament.

The Indians will take on the winner of Georgiana and Talladega County in the Southeast regional finals on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. inside Garrett Coliseum.

Meanwhile, a big-time performance from Ja’Saveion Moore helped the Loachapoka boys basketball team come away with a 51-49 victory over Shields Saturday at Garrett Coliseum.

Moore finished the day with a team-leading 28 points, while teammate Jamari Payne also scored in double figures as he finished with 11 points. Along with his 28 points, Moore also led the Indians in rebounding with seven rebounds in the contest.