The season series between the Loachapoka Indians and their nearby rival Notasulga Blue Devils had already been an evenly matched close shave.

Through two games, the Battle for Highway 14 was split with both games being decided by a combined six points.

Thursday night’s installment lived up to the hype, as the Loachapoka boys (17-12, 8-1 7-1A) closed a nine-point deficit to down Notasulga (16-10, 7-2 7-1A) 59-55 on Terry Murph Court and clinch a Area 7-1A Tournament championship in Sheroderick Smith’s first season as head coach.

Senior guard Ja’saveion Moore, who came into the night averaging a team-high 24.9 points per contest, again lit up the scoreboard, reaching 23 points by halftime and finishing with a game-high 40 points.

Moore’s 40 were crucial in the comeback, as he scored 12 points in the final quarter, but a 3-point from sophomore Zay Shaw in the final 30 seconds padded what was a one-point lead for the Indians at that point, and a set of free throws from senior Ga’Kaun Palmer on the following possession iced the victory. The duo combined for eight points, with three and five, respectively.

Junior forward Jamari Payne played a significant role on the glass, with a team-high 11 rebounds, as well as two blocks, to go with seven points.

Khalil Johnson led the charge for the Blue Devils, with a 28-point night. He added 11 of those in the third quarter, which Notasulga finished with a six-point lead.

Loachapoka girls cruise to area title

The Loachapoka Indians (18-9, 8-0 7-1A) breezed to an Area 7-1A Tournament title with a 48-7 blowout win against Billingsley (5-17, 4-5 7-1A).

Jasmyn Thomas led all scorers with 13 points and Kaylan Dowdell added 11. Mayana Chenier was Loachapoka’s other scorer to crack five points, with six.

Billingsley’s Shidaisha Harris had a team-high three points.