Loachapoka falls in lopsided loss to Maplesville

LOACHAPOKA — The top-10 matchup between No. 6 Loachapoka Indians and the No. 4 Maplesville Red Devils would end in lop-sided fashion with the Red Devils downing Loachapoka 49-0.

“Tonight we didn’t show our toughness,” said Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton. “When the bell rung, we didn’t come out. We stayed in the corner.”

Loachapoka seemed winded early in the game after the Red Devils came out running the ball seven straight times on their opening possession.

Maplesville controlled time of possession to begin the game having the ball for 9:51 total in the first quarter wearing the Indian defense down early.

After going up 14-0, the Red Devils would then catch the Indians off guard recovering an onside kick at the end of the first quarter. This would have the gassed Loachapoka defense return to the field. Maplesville marched down the field to go up 21-0.

After Maplesville jumped out to its early lead, Loachapoka was unable to generate much on offense throughout the game due to miscues and turnovers.

“That was a tough team right there,” said Newton. “They said tradition never graduates, each and every year they (Maplesville) feels like they should win a state championship.”