Loachapoka falls to Winterboro

LOACHAPOKA — Loachapoka fell to Winterboro 20-6 in a defensive battle Friday night.
The Indians traded scores with Winterboro early and head coach Rico Newton said his defense played admirably on the night, but Winterboro ultimately pulled away with two second-half touchdowns.
The Indians defense was immediately put to the test when Winterboro recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff to take over at the Loachapoka 37. The Indians forced a three-and-out and recovered a fumble on a fake punt to end the early threat.
“They played aggressive, tried to keep us in the game,” Loachapoka head coach Rico Newton said of his defense.
Following a three-and-out and a bobbled snap on the punt, Winterboro once again started in Loachapoka territory, this time in the red zone. This time the Indians couldn’t hold then out, as Brody Hamm punched the ball through the middle to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead with 6:57 remaining in the first quarter.
The Indians answered back then, though, showing off their own rushing attack in a quick seven-play drive that saw the Indians run on every play and saw senior running back Isaiah Durr account for all 45 yards on the way to tying the game at 6-6 with 4:27 remaining in the first quarter.
But Winterboro put the clamps on the Indians offense after that drive. The Loachapoka offensive line struggled to create space for the running game and the Bulldogs forced several negative plays. With Loachapoka’s offense being shut down, the pressure was in the Indians’ defensive players to keep the came close, which they did for most of the night — marking a bright spot for Newton early in the season.
“The game is defense, offense and special teams,” Newton said. “So, if one doesn’t show up, you’re putting the other in a bind. We just have to find the other aspects of the game to see what we can do and get better.”
Even though Winterboro had several cracks at great field position, Loachapoka kept the score tied until late in the third quarter.
The Loachapoka defenders once again started with their backs against a wall when Winterboro recovered a fumble at the Indians’ 31. The Indians defense came up big by picking off Winterboro quarterback Jake Travis for the team’s fourth turnover of the game. However, two plays later the Bulldogs stripped Loachapoka quarterback Tyler Harris and they were once again threatening to retake the lead.
Troy McKinney wasted no time putting the Bulldogs back in front, taking the first play of the drive 12 yards and giving them a 12-6 lead with 4:24 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs added to the lead a few minutes later with a safety to push the lead to 14-6.
Loachapoka got the ball back with just under six minutes to go and one last chance to try and tie the game up. They got all the way down to the Winterboro 25 before penalties brought the drive to a close.
Winterboro marched right down the field on their next drive and took a 20-6 lead on a 3-yard run from Jashaslin James with just 1:18 remaining to put them game away.
Loachapoka 6, Winterboro 20
WHS — 6 0 8 6 — 20
LHS — 6 0 0 0 — 6
First quarter
WHS - Hamm 14 run (kick failed), 6:57
LHS – Durr 5 run (kick failed), 4:27
Third quarter
WHS – McKinney 12 run (conversion failed), 4:24
WHS – Safety, 1:33
4th Quarter
WHS – James 3 run (conversion failed), 1:18
