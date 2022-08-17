Loachapoka football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

Plenty of conversations about the Loachapoka football team this fall are going to begin and end with Jacorious ‘JC’ Hart.

And the Indians plan to give them plenty more to talk about in the time between.

Led by Hart, Loachapoka is trying to get back in the playoffs for the third time in three years under third-year head coach Reco Newton. Hart is a coveted college prospect with offers from the Ivy League to the SEC.

But he’s just the spearhead for the Indians: Newton says Khamani Key could be “big time” for Loachapoka at receiver, and that Montavis Montgomery is another standout on offense to watch out for.

Jamaroun Satterwhite figures to be a big part of production on the offensive side of the ball as well.

As for Hart, he’s projected to be a cornerback at the next level, but it’s no secret Newton is going to be trying to use him on offense, defense, special teams and however possible.

“He’s that caliber of player that we’re going to try to get him the ball at all times,” he said.

“He’s doing a very good job with recruiting and also still being a senior leader with our team,” Newton added. “He has a lot in front of him with planning where he’s going to take his visits to and all that stuff right there, and just narrowing it down. But he’s still accepted the role that he’s a leader on this team.”

DEFENSE

On the defensive side, Hart will be on every opposing offensive coordinator’s mind every week this season, locking down one half of the defensive backfield, but Jamari Payne will be looking to wreak havoc up front while their minds are occupied. Payne, a rising junior, is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive tackle who will also play some defensive end as he tries to make life miserable for other teams up front.

Behind him, Ga’Kwon Palmer at linebacker is the leader of the defense, Newton said, playing the quarterback role on the defensive side and getting everyone where they need to be. “He runs the defense,” Newton said simply.

He also pointed to Roderick Nelms in the secondary as a younger player who could turn some heads.

Loachapoka has finished third in the region behind Maplesville and rival Notasulga in each of Newton’s first two seasons, and will look to crack that top two to get a home playoff game to Loachapoka in 2022.

This past summer, Newton said he saw hard work out of the Indians as kickoff came closer and closer.

“We stay trying to get our numbers up, but we’re working at it,” Newton said. “The kids that are here, they’re working very hard. We know in our program that it’s not how many numbers that you’ve got, it’s just with the bodies that are here, what they’re doing to get better.”

Loachapoka Indians 2022 football schedule Aug. 20 vs. LaFayette (4 p.m. CT at Lanett Kickoff Classic) Aug. 26 vs. Beulah Sept. 2 at Verbena* Sept. 9 vs. Central-Hayneville* Sept. 16 vs. Notasulga Sept. 30 at Calhoun* Oct. 7 at Autaugaville* Oct. 14 at Maplesville* Oct. 21 vs. Billingsley* *-denotes Region 4-1A game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Reco Newton (3rd season at LHS; 11-10, 16-25 overall record) >> Stadium: Loachapoka Stadium >> Region: Class 1A, Region 4 >> 2021 record: 6-4 (4-2) >> Returning Starters: 6 (2 offense, 4 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2021 >> Last Region Title: 2013 >> State Titles: None