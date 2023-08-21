Reco Newton preaches the “Poka Way” to his football program, which is something he says is all about “getting back to” the tradition of Loachapoka High School.

However, in trying to get back to old ways, Newton — heading into his fourth season as Poka’s head football coach — has helped the program find its own tradition under his watch.

It’s no secret that Loachapoka High School was rife with tradition when Newton arrived in 2020. Former head coach Jerome Tate spent more than two decades at Poka and turned it into a small-school powerhouse up until stepping down from his post in 2017. Now Newton, who’s just the sixth coach in the program’s history, has instilled his own version of that “Poka Way” and returned the Indians to similar heights.

Loachapoka has made the playoffs every year under Newton, and it reached benchmarks last fall that were unseen in the previous nine years. It beat its main rival Notasulga in the Battle of Highway 14. It recorded the most wins (9) it had since that ‘13 season, and it got its first playoff win since as well. So, what’s the follow-up look like?

“Well, I think what you do as an encore is do what everyone wants you to do, and that’s win,” Newton said. “We’re going to try to continue that winning tradition that we’ve built at Loachapoka High School.”

Newton and his roster will try to maintain their success without a pair of All-State seniors from last fall in Auburn defensive back JC Hart and running back Jamaroun Satterwhite. But the talent is still in ample supply on this roster.

Most notably, the Indians return two-way standout Jamari Payne, who committed to Purdue in July. He’s also joined by senior receiver Quinton Cooks, who holds offers from Georgia Southern and Marshall, among others, and other key players like quarterback Quinjavis Nelms in a nine-player contingent of seniors.

“We have a great thing going on at Loachapoka High School, as far as recruits and being recruited,” Newton said, which has also been a fuel for the program’s athletes. Cooks called Loachapoka’s recruiting successes, and Hart’s signing with Auburn in particular, a motivator.

“You seen him sign, you seen how happy his family was, you seen how happy the school was and everybody,” Cooks said.

“It brought a lot of attention to the school, and not only that, it make you feels good as a player, knowing you played alongside him. You helped him get better every day at practice. It just feels good all around.”

As Cooks and his fellow seniors look to be the next member of the program to make it to the next level, they’ll do so with a schedule that features one true home game due to renovations surrounding Jones Tate Stadium.

The Indians’ nine-game slate includes four home games and three of those will be split between Beauregard and Beulah high schools. Loachapoka’s one true home contest is slated for Sept. 8 against Verbena, and it’ll be the school’s homecoming and its senior night.

Despite the circumstance, it’s a goal for Payne, Cooks and Nelms each to play for a state title this season. They only see one way to get there.

“We’ve just got to dominate,” Cooks said. “Dominate everyone in front of us.”

Loachapoka Indians >> Head Coach: Reco Newton (4th season at LHS; 20-12, 25-27 overall record) >> Stadium: Loachapoka Stadium >> Region: Class 1A, Region 4 >> 2022 record: 9-2 (6-1) >> Last Playoff App.: 2022 >> Last Region Title: 2013 >> State Titles: None

Loachapoka 2023 football schedule Aug. 26: at LaFayette Sept. 1: at Beulah Sept. 8: vs. Verbena* Sept. 15: at Central Hayneville* Sept. 21: at Notasulga* Oct. 5: vs. Calhoun (Beauregard High School) Oct. 13: vs. Autaugaville (Beulah High School) Oct. 19: vs. Maplesville (Beulah High School) Oct. 27: at Billingsley* *-denotes Region 4-1A game

