Loachapoka girls basketball team sees season end in Final Four

The Loachapoka girls basketball team saw its season end in Birmingham after a 57-44 loss in the Final Four to Skyline Monday morning.

Junior guard Taylah Murph led the Indians in scoring with 22 points, and teammate Jasmyn Thomas finished with 15 points. Loachapoka's Amyah Burks led the Indians in rebounding as she grabbed nine rebounds in the contest.

Skyline moves on to the Class 1A state tournament championship game.

Loachapoka finished the season 22-9. The Indians also won the Area 6-1A tournament, bringing them to the state tournament and ultimately advancing to the Final Four.