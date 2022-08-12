Loachapoka girls flag football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

Down in Loachapoka, head coach Sheroderick Smith doesn’t hide from the Indians’ underdog status in girls flag football.

Flag football is a new sport in Alabama, so while the sport’s popular looks to grow it’s only natural that the state’s participation list is made up mostly of teams from much larger schools, with big enrollments and with more potential players walking the halls.

But Loachapoka is proud of its program and back for another season, with three starters back, namely Destiny Dennis, Kemiah Tatum and Dominique Heard.

“Our girls that we had last year, for the most part, they developed a desire to want to play,” Smith said.

Flag football is the only place you’ll see a Class 1A school like Loachapoka, with an enrollment of about 110, in the same area as Auburn High, with an enrollment of more than 2,100.

But the Indians are committed to creating opportunities at Loachapoka.

“The strides that I’m hoping to make is the seriousness of the program,” Smith said.” Since the Alabama High School Athletics Association has put us into areas, that just stepped up the competitive game. So the strides that I want to see is that our program just takes more steps forward. We’ve got some more interest and that’s good. So we just want to be able to establish some consistency with our program.”

Meanwhile, out of area play, the Indians are excited that school rival Notasulga is working to field a team this year. Notasulga will operate undeclarded, ineligible for the postseason, but it’s always something when the red and blue at Loachapoka and Notasulga match up.

“Right now Notasulga is our rival in everything we play, so it is a great thing,” Smith said. “We look forward to that.”

Loachapoka 2022 girls flag football schedule Sept. 12 at Opelika, 5 p.m. Sept. 13 vs. Eufaula, 5 p.m. Sept. 13 vs. Auburn Sept. 15 at Notasulga, 5 p.m. Sept. 22 vs. Notasulga, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Eufaula, 5 p.m. Sept. 27 vs. Central-Phenix City (at Eufaula), 6 p.m. Oct. 3 vs. Opelika, 4:30 p.m.