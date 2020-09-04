 Skip to main content
Loachapoka holds off Billingsley for first victory
  • Updated
Loachapoka vs Verbena - High School Football

The Loachapoka Indians take the field for the game. Loachapoka vs Verbena on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

The first win of the Reco Newton era at Loachapoka came in dramatic fashion Friday night.

The Indians held off Billingsley, as Tyler Harris’ 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was enough to fuel a 24-16 victory. The win gives Loachapoka a key victory in its 2020 region opener.

Harris’ score with one minute left in the third quarter combined with Isaiah Durr’s two-point conversion put Loachapoka on top 24-8 after Harris hit Rayshaun Butts for a 15-yard score earlier in the third quarter. Harris ended the night with two touchdown passes after coming through with a seven-yard touchdown pass to JC Hart just before halftime.

Loachapoka will look to grab its second straight region victory against Maplesville on Friday.

