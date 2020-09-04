Loachapoka holds off Billingsley for first victory

The first win of the Reco Newton era at Loachapoka came in dramatic fashion Friday night.
The Indians held off Billingsley, as Tyler Harris’ 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was enough to fuel a 24-16 victory. The win gives Loachapoka a key victory in its 2020 region opener.
Harris’ score with one minute left in the third quarter combined with Isaiah Durr’s two-point conversion put Loachapoka on top 24-8 after Harris hit Rayshaun Butts for a 15-yard score earlier in the third quarter. Harris ended the night with two touchdown passes after coming through with a seven-yard touchdown pass to JC Hart just before halftime.
Loachapoka will look to grab its second straight region victory against Maplesville on Friday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!