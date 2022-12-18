Loachapoka lands three on ASWA all-state team

Loachapoka football calls itself a program from a small school with big dreams.

Sunday, three Indians picked up big honors.

Loachapoka’s JC Hart, Jamaroun Satterwhite and Jamari Payne all earned recognition on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team for Class 1A.

Hart was named first-team all-state defensive back.

Satterwhite was named second-team all-state running back. Payne was named second-team all-state defensive line.

Loachapoka went 9-2 this season, finishing runners up in Region 4-1A and snapping a nightmare losing streak to rival Notasulga.

Hart is a senior committed to Auburn University, who finished the season with 65 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and five interceptions.

Payne, a junior, tallied 71 solo tackles, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions this season. Hart and Payne helped the Loachapoka defense hold five opponents to zero or single-digit point totals. Payne has an offer from Missouri, giving Loachapoka two players in a school of around 100 kids with SEC football offers.

On offense, Satterwhite did it all for Loachapoka. He had 665 receiving yards for seven touchdowns on top of 1,305 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. In addition to those, he also returned punts for 305 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 210 yards and three touchdowns on kickoff returns.

In total, 24 players in the wider area were honored on the ASWA’s AHSAA teams, and 16 more were named to the association’s AISA team.

The ASWA’s finalists for back of the year and lineman of the year awards are planned to be announced next Sunday. Those winners plus the Super All-State honorees and Mr. Football will be named Jan. 12 at a banquet in Montgomery.

The Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team is scheduled to be unveiled Thursday-Sunday in print and online.

Area All-State honorees CLASS 7A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE WR: Ean Nation, Auburn, Jr., 5-10, 165 OL: Bradyn Joiner, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 315 DL: Tomarrion Parker, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-4, 250 DL: Brenton Williams, Opelika, Sr., 6-3, 239 LB: Klark Cleveland, Auburn, Sr., 6-0, 190 DB: AJ Harris, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 195 SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE QB: Jaylen Epps, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190 WR: Karmello English, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190 OL: Keyon Cox, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-5, 270 DL: Mark Toland, Auburn, Sr., 6-2, 200 LB: Coleman Granberry, Auburn, Sr., 6-1, 190 HONORABLE MENTION PK: Towns McGough, Auburn, Jr., 6-1, 165 PK: Ethan Paul, Central-Phenix City, Jr., 5-11, 165 P: Roman Gagliano, Opelika, Jr., 6-3, 210 CLASS 5A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE DB: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard, Sr., 5-10, 171 HONORABLE MENTION RB: Jacori Tarver, Beauregard, Jr., 6-0, 232 CLASS 3A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE DB: Philstavious Dowdell, Dadeville, Sr., 5-10, 162 CLASS 2A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE DL: Taysean Darden, Lanett, Sr., 6-0, 220 SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE WR: Joshua Bledsoe, LaFayette, So., 6-1, 170 OL: Logan Dillard, Reeltown, Sr., 6-4, 285 DB: Tae Martin, Reeltown, So., 5-11, 160 CLASS 1A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE DB: JC Hart, Loachapoka, Sr., 6-3, 183 SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE RB: Jamaroun Satterwhite, Loachapoka, Sr., 5-10, 180 DL: Jamari Payne, Loachapoka, Jr., 6-3, 251 AISA FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE QB: Dallas Crow, Glenwood, Jr., 5-10, 165 RB: George Meyers, Lee-Scott, Sr., 5-11, 185 OL: Jake Owens, Chambers Academy, Jr., 6-3, 265 DL: Ryan Smith, Chambers Academy, Sr., 6-1, 250 LB: Dalan Bush, Lee-Scott, Sr., 5-11, 205 DB: Pete Lanier, Lee-Scott, Sr., 6-2, 170 ATH: Andrew Hahn, Lee-Scott, Jr., 5-10, 165 ATH: Jake White, Lee-Scott, Jr., 5-10, 175 SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE RB: Jermarkest Banks, Glenwood, Sr., 5-11, 210 RB: Braxton Yerta, Chambers Academy, So., 5-9, 175 OL: Lemont Burton, Glenwood, Jr., 6-2, 190 PK: Matthew Rolader, Lee-Scott, Jr., 5-8, 160 DB: Quinn Denson, Lee-Scott, Sr., 6-1, 170 ATH: Aaron Burton, Glenwood, Sr., 5-11, 185 RB: Luke Tarver, Chambers Academy, Sr., 5-9, 165 PK: Noah Hands, Chambers Academy, Jr., 5-11, 175 AISA COACH OF THE YEAR: Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott

PHOTOS: Loachapoka football vs Keith