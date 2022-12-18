Loachapoka lands three on ASWA all-state team

Loachapoka football calls itself a program from a small school with big dreams.
Sunday, three Indians picked up big honors.
Loachapoka’s JC Hart, Jamaroun Satterwhite and Jamari Payne all earned recognition on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team for Class 1A.
Hart was named first-team all-state defensive back.
Satterwhite was named second-team all-state running back. Payne was named second-team all-state defensive line.
Loachapoka went 9-2 this season, finishing runners up in Region 4-1A and snapping a nightmare losing streak to rival Notasulga.
Hart is a senior committed to Auburn University, who finished the season with 65 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and five interceptions.
Payne, a junior, tallied 71 solo tackles, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions this season. Hart and Payne helped the Loachapoka defense hold five opponents to zero or single-digit point totals. Payne has an offer from Missouri, giving Loachapoka two players in a school of around 100 kids with SEC football offers.
On offense, Satterwhite did it all for Loachapoka. He had 665 receiving yards for seven touchdowns on top of 1,305 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. In addition to those, he also returned punts for 305 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 210 yards and three touchdowns on kickoff returns.
In total, 24 players in the wider area were honored on the ASWA’s AHSAA teams, and 16 more were named to the association’s AISA team.
The ASWA’s finalists for back of the year and lineman of the year awards are planned to be announced next Sunday. Those winners plus the Super All-State honorees and Mr. Football will be named Jan. 12 at a banquet in Montgomery.
The Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team is scheduled to be unveiled Thursday-Sunday in print and online.