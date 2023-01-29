LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’

Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday.

Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018.

At the dedication, Murph received a plaque praising him for his accomplishments and contributions. Principal Albert Weeden presented the plaque, informed the crowd of Murph’s impact in his time with the Indians and unveiled a portion of the court that will declare it as “Terry Murph Court.”

In attendance alongside Murph were family and friends and in the stands were former coaches and athletes who had come to celebrate his career.

Following the dedication itself, Murph regaled the crowd with a history lesson of the legendary coaches that came before him and worked with him — a salute to those who were successful alongside him.

“This is truly humbling. When I started teaching in ’85, I never imagined anything like this. I just wanted to coach. It’s been a blessing here at Loachapoka,” Murph said. “Some great coaches have come before and after me.”

Since Murph started with the Indians, the boys teams have won state championships in 1988, 1989, 1997 and 2009. In addition to those titles, the team made state tournament appearances in 1990 and 1996.

“Mitzi Jackson, Coach Jackson, went to several Final Fours, went undefeated in 1983 and won the state championship that year. (Coach Larry) DiChiara went to three back-to-back Final Fours,” Murph said. “Winning two of those and finishing runner up in the third.”

As he paused for applause between each individual’s accomplishments, those coaches in attendance saluted Murph back. In his 36 years with the Indians, Murph taught history and physical education in addition to serving as head football, basketball and soccer coach.

“Coach Jeff Rowell went to two back-to-back state championships,” Murph said. “He went to two back-to-back area championships and won a state championship in ’97.”

In 1979, the girls team finished runner up after making it to the first Final Four in the school’s history. Each of these were accomplishments Murph got to assist with and witness during his career.

“I’ve been blessed to work with all these guys,” Murph said. “Again, it’s been a blessing to work here.”

Loachapoka’s court dedication was meant to serve as more than just recognition of Murph’s athletic contributions: He was dedicated to caring for those around him and served as a mentor for those around him in his decades of work at the school.

Murph’s name will now forever be on the Indians’ court, below banners for state championships and surrounded by photos from championship teams from the school’s history.