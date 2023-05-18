JC Hart has made a big impact on Loachapoka High, out on the football field and in the classroom.

That impact has even reached the mayor’s office.

As Hart graduates from Loachapoka having signed to continue his football career at Auburn University, Loachapoka mayor Ricky Holder wrote a proclamation presented Wednesday at Loachapoka High’s award ceremony.

Hart is graduating with a 4.13 GPA and as his class’s valedictorian.

The proclamation recognizes Hart’s achievement on both athletics and academics, making it official Loachapoka municipal business to commend a “fine young man and honored citizen.”

Hart signed with Auburn last December. He will be only the second player from the small town of Loachapoka to letter at Auburn. Hart helped lead Loachapoka to nine wins this season and a playoff victory in Class 1A, also helping his school snap an eight-game losing streak to Notasulga in the celebrated Battle of Highway 14.

The proclamation reads as follows:

WHEREAS; The Mayor and Town Council of the Town of Loachapoka, Alabama wish to publicly acknowledge and congratulate JaCorious Jamar Isaiah (“JC”) Hart; and

WHEREAS; JC Hart has distinguished himself as an outstanding scholar and athlete for Loachapoka High School; and

WHEREAS; JC Hart has been named Valedictorian of the 2023 Class of Loachapoka High School; and

WHEREAS; JC Hart, during his athletic recruitment process, was recognized as one of the most sought after defensive backs of the 2023 class; and

WHEREAS; JC Hart has committed to play football for Auburn University; and

WHEREAS; JC Hart’s academic and athletic accomplishments are a source of great pride for his family, school, and especially the Town of Loachapoka; and

NOW, THEREFORE, IT BE IT PROCLAIMED that JC Hart is hereby recognized, commended, and honored by the Town of Loachapoka, Mayor Holder, and Town Council on his academic and athletic achievements and extend to him this acknowledgement of our best wishes for his continued accomplishments as a student athlete, fine young man and honored citizen of our Town.

IN WITNESS THEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and seal of the Town of Loachapoka, Alabama, to be affixed on this 17th day of May 2023,

Ricky Holder, Mayor