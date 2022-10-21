Loachapoka relies on not-so-usual suspects in win

Reco Newton said he tells the message to all his guys.

“You just never know when your number's gonna be called,” the Loachapoka head coach said, “and when your number's called, you've got to step up and just perform.”

The numbers that have most often been called on this year’s Loachapoka squad belong to some known standouts.

Jamaroun Satterwhite, No. 4, has been the bell cow running back. Jamari Payne, No. 7, has been a two-way standout, garnering Division I football notice.

And No. 2, JC Hart, has been a similar mold to Payne — doing it all at receiver, defensive back and kick returner in his final year before heading up the road to play at Auburn.

But they weren’t the ones to have their numbers called on in Friday night’s 40-6 downing of Billingsley to end the regular season. Instead, Loachapoka (8-1, 6-1) relied on some not-so-usual suspects to take care of the visiting Bears.

“It was next man up,” Newton said.

The biggest standout for the Indians was Quintez Cooks. He had an efficient outing on both sides of the ball, logging just two carries, but finding the end zone on both of them — first from 19 yards out, then from 47. He also had an interception.

Also, Cooks is in the eighth grade, and he’s in his second year of playing for Loachapoka’s varsity squad. Cooks said Friday’s performance was his first multi-touchdown performance.

“It felt good,” Cooks said.

The 59-yard performance generated a fraction of his squad’s offense, as seven Indians logged a carry to combine for 262 yards. They were led by Ga’Kuan Palmer, who found himself stepping in for Satterwhite after the lead back went down with a minor injury in the first quarter.

Palmer finished with 99 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Cooks’ interception also capped a big day for the Loachapoka defense, as the squad logged four takeaways. Five consecutive Billingsley possessions ended with an interception, interception, end of quarter, fumble and interception, respectively.

Loachpoka’s interceptions were by Jabari Foster, Tyarious Menafield and Cooks. Its fumble takeaway was a strip from Jeremiah Floyd.

The defense also had another man step up on the sidelines in defensive line coach Tyreic Martin, who called plays for the defensive for the first time Friday, Newton said.

Martin, who played pee wee ball for Newton, is a Lanett native and played collegiately at Miami and Alcorn State.

“They were flying around the ball, made a lot of plays,” Martin said of the defense. “We had, like, four interceptions. I think it was a good day at the office.”

Loachapoka 40, Billingsley 6

POKA — 14 6 12 8 — 40

BILL — 0 0 0 6 — 6

First quarter

POKA — Ga’Kuan Palmer 6 run (two-point good), 6:29

POKA — Palmer 14 run (two-point no good), 0:11

Second quarter

POKA - Quintez Cooks 19 run (two-point no good), 6:13

Third quarter

POKA — Ja’Saveion Moore 35 pass from Khamani Key (two-point no good), 8:10

POKA — Cooks 47 run (two-point no good), 4:50

Fourth quarter

POKA — Quinjavis Nelms 4 run (two-point good), 11:03

BILL — Landon Jones 3 run (two-point no good), 2:19