Loachapoka rolls by Barbour County on homecoming

LOACHAPOKA — Loachapoka shut out Barbour County 54-0 for a win Friday night on homecoming.
“It’s a good win,” Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton said. “We’ve still got a lot of stuff to work on. We get a chance to observe the film. We get a chance to get some younger guys out here, so we get the chance to observe the film on them also.”
Loachapoka jumped out to a big 38-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Ka’lell Durham ran back an interception from midfield just before the halftime buzzer to put the Indians up 54-0 at the break.
“Homecoming is for the alumni,” Newton said. “It’s for them to come back and enjoy themselves so it’s good we could give them a win. I’m glad we got the win for them.”
The win sends Loachapoka to the Class 1A playoffs with the third-place seed out of Region 4-1A.
Loachapoka will close its regular season with a non-region game at Highland Home next week before gearing up for the postseason.
Loachapoka 54, Barbour Co. 0
L — 38 16 0 0 — 54
B — 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
L — Khamani Key 48 carry (kick good); 10:19
L — Nick Farrow 25 carry (kick good); 9:01
L — Farrow 40 carry (kick failed); 5:56
L — Safety
L — Safety
L — Kam Willis 60 carry (kick good); 3:53
L — Quinjavis Nelms 31 pass to Willis (kick good); 0:54
Second quarter
L — Jacorious Hart 25 pass to Montavis Montgomery (conversion good); 8:00
L — Ka'leall Durham interception 50 yards (conversion good); 0:00