Loachapoka rolls by Barbour County on homecoming
PREP FOOTBALL

Loachapoka rolls by Barbour County on homecoming

  • Updated
Loachapoka

Loachapoka’s Kam Willis (3) runs in a touchdown past Barbour County’s Tyrese Kennedy (10) on Friday night on homecoming in Loachapoka. The Indians won and Willis was named Homecoming King at halftime.

 Justin Lee,

LOACHAPOKA — Loachapoka shut out Barbour County 54-0 for a win Friday night on homecoming.

“It’s a good win,” Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton said. “We’ve still got a lot of stuff to work on. We get a chance to observe the film. We get a chance to get some younger guys out here, so we get the chance to observe the film on them also.”

Loachapoka jumped out to a big 38-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Ka’lell Durham ran back an interception from midfield just before the halftime buzzer to put the Indians up 54-0 at the break.

“Homecoming is for the alumni,” Newton said. “It’s for them to come back and enjoy themselves so it’s good we could give them a win. I’m glad we got the win for them.”

The win sends Loachapoka to the Class 1A playoffs with the third-place seed out of Region 4-1A.

Loachapoka will close its regular season with a non-region game at Highland Home next week before gearing up for the postseason.

Loachapoka 54, Barbour Co. 0

L — 38 16 0 0 — 54

B — 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

L — Khamani Key 48 carry (kick good); 10:19

L — Nick Farrow 25 carry (kick good); 9:01

L — Farrow 40 carry (kick failed); 5:56

L — Safety

L — Safety

L — Kam Willis 60 carry (kick good); 3:53

L — Quinjavis Nelms 31 pass to Willis (kick good); 0:54

Second quarter

L — Jacorious Hart 25 pass to Montavis Montgomery (conversion good); 8:00

L — Ka'leall Durham interception 50 yards (conversion good); 0:00

