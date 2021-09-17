Loachapoka’s Farrow leads Indians into top-10 showdown

While he may have started out with basketball aspirations and didn’t expect to be in this position, Farrow says he has kept working hard and has seen the results.

Farrow’s goal this season is to win a championship. And currently, Loachapoka is off to a 2-0 start and is 1-0 in region play thanks to some big performances from him.

In the Indians’ last game on Sept. 3, Farrow rushed for 202 yards with three touchdowns on 10 carries. He also had an 80-yard kick return touchdown as the Indians beat Billingsley on the road 40-14.

“It’s very exciting to coach a player like Nick,” Newton said. “He makes my job very easy.”

Newton says that Farrow is a coach’s player which means that he’s always excited about playing and doing different things on the field. Farrow says, no matter the position, is always wanting to help and thinks he can play every position.

As a leader on the team, Newton says that Farrow brings excitement and energy to every play and picks his teammates up when they are down.

“He’s just that drive on the field, and he’s that coach on the field that keeps everyone excited and motivated,” Newton said.