Loachapoka’s Farrow leads Indians into top-10 showdown

Loachapoka standout Nick Farrow already plays on both sides of the ball.
Now head coach Reco Newton just has to find more ways to get the ball in his hands on special teams.
Farrow’s the special kind of player Loachapoka wants all over the field.
“With the ball in Nick’s hands, you never can know what can happen,” Newton said. “He’s going to make something happen with it.”
Newton likes to get Farrow involved at multiple positions, including receiver, because he knows that whoever gets the senior at the next level is getting a special athlete.
And while it may only be Newton’s second year as head coach, he served as the program’s defensive coordinator beforehand and knew that he needed to get Farrow on the football team early on.
According to Newton, when Farrow was in the eighth or ninth grade, he had some drawbacks to playing football.
Newton says that Farrow thought of himself as a basketball player, but Newton was persistent in getting Farrow to come out and run the ball for the Indians.
And when Farrow finally decided to play, Newton says that Farrow ran for about 300-400 yards.
“I think he found his niche after that game,” Newton laughed. “I didn’t have to talk to him no more about coming out.”
While he may have started out with basketball aspirations and didn’t expect to be in this position, Farrow says he has kept working hard and has seen the results.
Farrow’s goal this season is to win a championship. And currently, Loachapoka is off to a 2-0 start and is 1-0 in region play thanks to some big performances from him.
In the Indians’ last game on Sept. 3, Farrow rushed for 202 yards with three touchdowns on 10 carries. He also had an 80-yard kick return touchdown as the Indians beat Billingsley on the road 40-14.
“It’s very exciting to coach a player like Nick,” Newton said. “He makes my job very easy.”
Newton says that Farrow is a coach’s player which means that he’s always excited about playing and doing different things on the field. Farrow says, no matter the position, is always wanting to help and thinks he can play every position.
As a leader on the team, Newton says that Farrow brings excitement and energy to every play and picks his teammates up when they are down.
“He’s just that drive on the field, and he’s that coach on the field that keeps everyone excited and motivated,” Newton said.
Farrow’s leadership and play will be needed this week as No. 6 Loachapoka hosts No. 4 Maplesville in a Class 1A showdown. This week will be Loachapoka’s first home game and both Farrow and Newton are excited to be in front of the home crowd and get back on the field.
“I’m very excited especially with us being No. 6 and they being No. 4,” Newton said. “It’s a great opportunity for this program, great opportunity for the community to come out and watch our kids and support our kids. We’re playing one of the best teams in the state. Their slogan is tradition never graduates, so where we’re trying to get our program is where they are now and where they’ve been in the past. So, it’s a good chance of measuring our program and where we’re trying to get to.”