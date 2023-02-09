Ja’saveion Moore has gotten a chance to capitalize on a shift in Loachapoka’s personnel change, learning under two coaching philosophies that have taught the senior to thrive.

A standout player for the Indians averaging over 25 points per game in his senior season, that shift in staff didn’t disrupt Moore’s development but rather, the shakeup has made him more dynamic and improves the entire Indian team.

Under head coach Shane Colquhoun, Moore was taught to be unselfish, sharing the ball with his teammates and making an impact in areas other than the scoreboard. In his senior year under head coach Sheroderick Smith, the message is different: ‘When God gives you a certain ability, you’re supposed to use it.’

“I would have to give Coach Colquhoun the credit for the unselfish play. That was his style, his motto,” Smith said. “(Moore) has been able to balance being called on and being able to distribute at the same time.”

Smith has flipped the script. He wants Moore to embrace his talent across the board and as a result, Moore leads his team across almost all categories.

With Moore taking charge, Loachapoka earned the top seed in the Area 7-1A tournament and has advanced to Thursday’s area tournament championship game against rival Notasulga. Top-seeded Loachapoka hosts second-seeded Notasulga at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in Loachapoka.

Moore’s leading the team in points per game (25.1), rebounds per game (7.8), assists per game (2.4), steals per game (2.4), free throw shooting per game (72%) and three-point percentage per game (31%).

Smith says he’s “protected” the idea that Moore is selfish because while he’s encouraged to take the shots he’s capable of making, his coach also highlights the fact that the senior’s assists always have him fighting for team leader in that category. Moore says that’s something specific he makes note of when watching film — how to be better about getting his teammates the ball.

He also recognizes those moments where Smith would want him to take charge.

“I know when I need to get my shots,” Moore said. “If we’re in a slump on offense or nobody else has shot, I know I need to go try and get some points on the board.”

In his journey to becoming a standout for the Indians, Moore says that basketball journey features one good moment and bad, both of which he attributes as things that got him where he is today.

That “good” was a recreational team at Loachapoka, a team where he got to realize that he was having fun while also playing pretty well. The “bad,” though, was the chip on his shoulder than pushed him to develop those skills.

In seventh grade, Moore tried out for an AAU team and didn’t make it despite feeling like he was good enough that he should have. Instead of sulking, he used the slight as motivation to get better.

A player who spent time on varsity as a younger player before he truly got the chance to show out, Moore took that time behind the starters to work silently. He wasn’t the well-rounded player then that he is now and has developed from the shooter he was as a younger player.

“I really didn’t have to do too much because there were always older guys,” Moore said. “I would just sit in the corner and shoot. I didn’t want to handle the ball because I’d turn it over.”

Looking back at his younger self, Moore thinks he’s become more dynamic overall, but he can even see improvements from the start of the season. Shot making ability, ball handling, defense: “I wouldn’t say it was that bad, I think I was just slacking a little bit.”

He’s not a vocal guy but his leadership role doesn’t require theatrics. As Moore has improved this season, his teammates can see and emulate the standard he’s setting for both himself and the team.

Smith sees that work ethic in his senior and even requested a change in his social media posts to avoid a warped perception from onlookers.

“(People) don’t see the time he’s put into it,” Smith said. “I actually convinced him not to post about his workouts during the summer because we’re in an era now where people think that just because you’re posting something, you’re actually doing the work.”

There’s another trait Smith sees in Moore that could come in handy as the team shifts their sights to the postseason.

“He’s got the clutch gene,” Smith said. “It’s actually happened a few times this year. It didn’t necessarily win the game but it put us up, altered some passes. Those things don’t go on the stat sheet.”

That clutch ability in both high- and low-pressure situations could be a key for the Indians as the stakes get higher. Both coach and player also say Moore has the ability to put up a lot of points in a quiet way, having a bad performance overall but still managing to have a major impact on the scoreboard.

As the stakes increase, it won’t matter what kind of performance Moore is having as long as he manages

“You still have the area tournament,” Smith said. “We’re leaning a lot on him to pull us through.”

In the Area 7-1A tournament, top-seeded Loachapoka earned a bye, taking on No. 4 Billingsly in the second round after Billingsley took down Verbena. On Tuesday, the Indians beat Billingsly 58-33 to advance to the championship game. Notasulga in the semifinals topped Maplesville 67-38.