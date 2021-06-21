Loachapoka’s Jacorious Hart receives 1st scholarship offer after wowing at 7-on-7 camp

As for the younger Hart, he was pleased with his efforts in Birmingham and especially with his early-game interception, which he felt set the tone for that game. He’s working constantly in preparation for the fall — Newton said Hart regularly works out with the team, works out on his own then goes to Tiger Iron Gym in Auburn and works out again — and said his main goals are improving his speed, his versatility and his strength.

Newton explained he has high expectations for Hart, who will play safety for the Indians given so many of their Class 1A opponents keep the ball on the ground. The second-year Loachapoka head coach wants Hart to become the quarterback of the secondary, meaning he wants the rising junior to understand everyone’s roles and to be reliable when it comes to keeping everyone on track and in the right spot play after play.

Newton emphasized how much the classroom means to Hart, and Hart made that much clear when talking about his future. He pointed to a school’s academic quality as being an important factor when he ultimately decides on where he goes after high school. He also said he’s looking for a school that feels like home.