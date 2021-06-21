Loachapoka’s Jacorious Hart receives 1st scholarship offer after wowing at 7-on-7 camp

When Loachapoka football coach Reco Newton took his team up to Birmingham for a 7-on-7 camp at UAB last Thursday, the last thing on his mind was one of his players receiving a scholarship offer.
That, however, came to pass after rising junior defensive back Jacorious “JC” Hart stole the show.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Hart turned heads with a strong performance — which included an interception to start one of Loachapoka’s games — that caught the attention of the home team’s coaching staff. Hart received a scholarship offer from UAB, the first offer at any level for a player who seems sure to receive more attention in the weeks and months to come.
“It means a lot knowing that less than 1 percent of high school athletes get to play at the Division-I level,” Hart said. “I am thankful for the opportunity.”
Newton explained Hart’s scholarship offer came as part of a bang-bang series of moments at the camp.
Newton said Loachapoka was in the middle of a game when one of UAB’s coaches came up and inquired about Hart. When Newton told the coach that Hart was a class of 2023 prospect, the Blazers assistant went to track down the team’s defensive backs coach so he could get a close look at Hart.
Hart proved to have perfect timing when the DBs coach entered the picture, as he made an interception that quickly caught his attention. By the time the camp was over, Hart was headed back to Loachapoka with his first offer in tow.
Newton had nothing but high praise to share about Hart as he likely begins gathering more momentum on the recruiting trail.
“To be honest with you, JC is like one of the greatest kids I've ever met personally. He's a 4.3 GPA student. He does a very good job helping the other kids. He has a younger cousin over here and younger family members over here. He tutors them and he helps them with their work,” Newton said. “He has speed and is a very aggressive kid as far as playing out there at corner. He does a great job in man-on-man press coverage with those long arms.
“He's also able to jump with the tall receivers that everybody's getting now that are 6-3, 6-4, 6-5. He's able to compete with them and able to jump with them and also able to run with the speed guys.”
Hart made plays on both sides of the ball for the Indians as a sophomore last fall. At the season’s end, he had racked up 12 receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns at receiver while recording 53 total tackles, 11 pass break-ups and four interceptions on defense.
Hart’s efforts last fall earned him second team All-Area honors. With his help, Loachapoka reached the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Hart is looking to follow in the footsteps of his father Corey Hart, who was a standout football player for the Indians before starring at Alabama A&M. The elder Hart was a first-team All-SWAC, a SWAC Defensive Player of the Week and SWAC Newcomer of the Week selection in 2011 and also took home the FCS Defensive End Award after recording 32 tackles for loss that season.
As for the younger Hart, he was pleased with his efforts in Birmingham and especially with his early-game interception, which he felt set the tone for that game. He’s working constantly in preparation for the fall — Newton said Hart regularly works out with the team, works out on his own then goes to Tiger Iron Gym in Auburn and works out again — and said his main goals are improving his speed, his versatility and his strength.
Newton explained he has high expectations for Hart, who will play safety for the Indians given so many of their Class 1A opponents keep the ball on the ground. The second-year Loachapoka head coach wants Hart to become the quarterback of the secondary, meaning he wants the rising junior to understand everyone’s roles and to be reliable when it comes to keeping everyone on track and in the right spot play after play.
Newton emphasized how much the classroom means to Hart, and Hart made that much clear when talking about his future. He pointed to a school’s academic quality as being an important factor when he ultimately decides on where he goes after high school. He also said he’s looking for a school that feels like home.
Hart’s performance last week put him on UAB’s radar and led to the first of what could be several scholarship offers. While the chance to play football at the next level is an exciting opportunity, his focus remains on the fall and helping the Indians take the next step as real contenders.