Loachapoka football has its second Power 5 commitment in as many years after defensive lineman Jamari Payne last week announced his plans to play at Purdue.

Following in the footsteps of cornerback JC Hart who will be attending Auburn University this fall, Payne will be a central figure for the Indians’ defense as a senior this year.

Payne’s final selection was between Alabama State, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Purdue and Western Kentucky. Announcing his commitment prior to the season starting, Payne ultimately landed in the Big 10.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 251 pounds as a junior, Payne made 71 solo tackles, 27 tackles for loss and seven sacks in his 2022 season. This upcoming fall will be the year where he can embrace the leadership role that Hart left when he graduated.

“In been a great leader in the past so now in his senior year, he’s just stepping into that role even more,” said Loachapoka head football coach Reco Newtown. “Jamari is more of a vocal leader for us so we’re looking for big things out of him this season.”

Payne’s junior year also featured a basketball season where he averaged 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and a state championship for the Indians’ boys track team. Payne won an individual title in the shot put and placed second in the discus throw.

“He’s been an all-around kid for us,” Newton said. A four-sport athlete who was consistent across every sport in his junior year, Newton only sees room for growth in Payne’s senior year.

Brick Haley, the Boilermakers’ defensive line coach, led the charge in recruiting Payne. A player at Alabama A&M before coaching at various colleges and NFL teams around the South, Haley has a feel for talent in the area and Newton assured him that he’d be getting what he was looking for.

“During the recruiting process, I told Coach Haley he was getting a great athlete,” Newton said. “Great kid to be around, also. Teammates love to be around him.”

It’s a big step forward for the program to have signees going to the Power Five level in back-to-back years and Payne will be able to lead the team as the Indians look to build on their 2022 success. After going 8-1 in the regular season, the team advanced to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs before being eliminated at Millry.

Newton thinks this commitment signals big things ahead for the whole team.

“It’s already a great thing for a kid to sign to go to college, a lifelong dream,” Newton said. “I think the main thing is it’s great for our program to have another kid in a second year at a small school, to have two kids sign back-to-back to play Power 5 football.”