It was the gutsiest call Mike Glisson had seen in a long, long while.

Facing a fourth-and-1 in its own territory, Loachapoka lined up to run a play before calling a timeout. It came back out in punt formation at its own 24-yard line, but Xavier Allen tucked it and ran to his right.

He was brought down 56 yards later, and Glisson turned to Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton and let him know his thoughts — “Ain’t no way you just ran a fake punt,” Glisson said.

Newton shot right back at his defensive coordinator: “It’s easy when you’ve got a good defense."

Loachapoka (2-0) got key plays in all three phases during its 14-12 win at Beulah on Friday. Allen’s long run on the fake punt was a jolt of momentum. Quarterback Quinjavis Nelms hit Chris Lipscomb for an 18-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-16 the drive prior to give the Indians game-sealing cushion. But the defense — like it has been the past two weeks — was an overarching difference-maker.

As Loachapoka works to follow up its 10-win season a year ago, the defense has been lockdown and a playmaker. The Indians have three defensive touchdowns in two games.

It was the second-straight week that ’Poka held its opponent to negative rushing yardage, putting it at a total of minus-20 rush yards allowed in two games, and an opponent average of minus-0.6 yards per carry.

Against Beulah, Loachapoka gave up 99 total yards of offense, including minus-7 yards on the ground. It kept the Bobcats out of the endzone until their final play of the contest, and it forced three fumbles, recovered two loose balls, and logged an interception.

“Our defense (is) playing lights out,” Newton said. “When y'all defense is playing like our defense playing, you can take chances.”

Much of the early success Friday came from senior standout and Purdue commit Jamari Payne, whose first three tackles of the night were losses of 7, 1 and 5 yards. He eventually followed that up by scooping a forced fumble from teammate Ja’Darion Satterwhite and taking it 68 yards for ’Poka’s first touchdown. It was his second-straight game with a defensive touchdown, and it gave the Indians a lead they wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the contest. He had a pick-six in the opener against LaFayette.

But it wasn’t a one-man show from Payne. Satterwhite’s forced fumble was paired with a Quinton Cooks strip on Beulah’s final drive of the night, as well as a fourth-quarter strip from Javion Gary.

“He's done a great job at linebacker,” Newton said of Gary, a sophomore linebacker. “He's a very energetic-type guy.”

Sophomore Roderick Nelms also logged the only other takeaway for Loachapoka, picking off Beulah quarterback Demarion Foreman in the second quarter.

For Glisson, who’s in his first season overseeing ’Poka’s defense, has a laundry list of reasons for the unit’s early success.

“First of all, we can run. If you can run on defense, you can play defense,” Glisson said. “And we've got a bunch of kids that work extremely hard. They listen to what we tell them. They execute what we tell them. They do a great job of tackling.

“And the thing is, they're brothers. They love each other. They play hard for each other, and they don't ever give up.”

Loachapoka 14, Beulah 12

LOA — 0 8 6 0 — 14

BEU — 2 3 0 7 — 12

First quarter

BEU — Safety, 3:54

Second quarter

LOA — Jamari Payne 68 fumble return (run good), 10:57

BEU — Harold Reed Maloof 22 field goal, 1:38

Third quarter

LOA — Quinjavis Nelms 18 to Chris Limpscomb (run failed), 0:59

Fourth quarter