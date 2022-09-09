Loachapoka shines through weather delay, Satterwhite goes off against Central-Hayneville

For Loachapoka to hit the field Thursday night, it first had to sit and wait out the literal storm.

Six minutes ahead of a regularly scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff, a downpour and thunderstorms hit Loachapoka Stadium, forcing the start to be delayed about an hour and 10 minutes.

But the Indians quickly made up for lost time, blowing out Central-Hayneville 48-12 on senior night to remain undefeated.

"Football's (like) life," Loachapoka coach Reco Newton said of the weather delay. "You're gonna go through adversity, it's just how you respond to adversity. ... You've got to just make sure you act in the right way and come out, be ready when the clock goes off."

Loachapoka (4-0, 2-0 Region 4-1A) gave up a touchdown on the first drive of the game, but wouldn't relinquish momentum after that, totaling 318 yards of offense, 222 of which came on the ground.

The Indians also put together a spectacular defensive effort, as Jasavion Moore and Jamaroun Satterwhite both logged an interception. Satterwhite was also involved on two of three forced fumbles for Loachapoka, one of which he returned 75 yards for a touchdown.

Satterwhite had the biggest night of any player, logging 125 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. He also had a forced fumble, interception and a 19-yard reception to go with his fumble recovery and defensive touchdown.

"He's a special kid, man," Newton said. "He plays football with heart, and he just has a great passion, great heart for football. He just loves the game."

The senior had a particularly impressive middle stretch of the game that started with him logging his second rushing touchdown with 4:12 remaining in the first half. From that point until the 5:03 mark of the third quarter, he logged two more touchdowns as well as his forced fumble.

Ga'kuan Palmer also played a substantial role for Loachapoka on Friday, coming in at quarterback in the third quarter for Quinjavis Nelms and running the offense. Palmer finished with 68 rush yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts.

Palmer's lone pass completion was a 41-yard jump ball to Auburn commit JC Hart, who took it down to the 1-yard line to set up one of Satterwhite's three rushing scores.