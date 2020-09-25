Loachapoka shuts out Talladega County Central

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Loachapoka quarterback Tyler Harris threw for two touchdowns and running back Isaiah Durr scored two on the ground to push the Indians past Talladega County Central 44-0. The win pushed Loachapoka to 3-2 on the season prior to an important region matchup with Notasulga.

Harris was 5-for-6 passing for 66 yards with the touchdown passes going to Rayshaun Butts and Kam Willis. Durr, meanwhile, took seven carries for 50 yards and the two touchdowns on the ground.

Defensively, Dexter Rudolph led the way with four tackles, two fumble recoveries and one sack. Quentin Cooks, meanwhile, had three tackles with one forced fumble, and Butts had three total tackles. Eighth grader Petey Nelms also came through with a well-timed interception for Loachapoka.

The Indians host Notasulga in a game that has kept Loachapoka from the postseason.