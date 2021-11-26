Local alums Javion Cohen, Kristian Story gearing up for return home in Iron Bowl

Two local high school football stars will have what amounts to a homecoming for the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

Central-Phenix City alum Javion Cohen and Lanett alum Kristian Story will be back in east Alabama when Alabama travels to Auburn for one of college football’s biggest rivalries. Both may very well see the field for Saturday’s action, as Cohen has been a starting offensive lineman as a sophomore and Story has gotten more involved on special teams during his redshirt freshman campaign.

Cohen appeared in 10 games off the bench last fall before taking on a much, much bigger role in 2021.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban pointed to Cohen as a potential starter during SEC Media Days, and once the season got going Cohen became the Crimson Tide’s starting left guard. Cohen has manned that position throughout the season, and although he missed the New Mexico State game two weeks ago due to injury he returned to the field in last week’s victory over Arkansas.

“Javion Cohen has developed very nicely and most likely will be a starter, is a starter on our team probably even now,” Saban said in July. “If he continues to do his job well, he’ll be a starting probably left guard on our team. He’s done really well in school. He’s been a good person. He’s worked hard, so we’re very pleased.”