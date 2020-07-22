Local football players, coaches make most of offseason during pandemic

“You wake up in the morning, go to work, get your job done — whatever your job is. When the day is over with you, wake up the next day and see what you’ve got to do then. You’ve got to be prepared for it.”

High school football’s normal routine was completely turned upside down by the pandemic, but coaches like Beauregard’s Rob Carter don’t see that as a total loss.

While those offseason workouts and spring scrimmages are undoubtedly valuable, the total change of plans was also a way to test players who will also face unexpected situations during the fall. Carter never hesitates to shake up the practice schedule with his team, and their maturity in those scenarios has him excited about what’s to come.

The Beauregard players have faced a tremendous amount of adversity on and off the field the last two years — from the tornado that hit their community in March 2019 to a tough fall football season that ended with a 1-9 record — and Carter expressed his belief that the group is stronger for having gone through so much.