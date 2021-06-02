Local football prospects set for wild month with end of recruiting dead period

Stinson is one of several local recruits who have Auburn on their radars, and he wasn’t the only one on campus Tuesday. Beauregard offensive lineman Eston Harris was also on the scene checking out the Tigers as someone who could help bolster their front in the near future.

Harris has been getting plenty of attention from the Auburn scene — Auburn High linebacker and Auburn University commit Powell Gordon said he’s been recruiting Harris hard to join him — but he is also looking at options outside joining the hometown team. He will visit Georgia on Thursday, Alabama on Saturday, Florida State next week and Oregon on June 18.

“I want to see if I can live there, learn there and be around the people,” Harris said about his official visit to Oregon.

LaFayette offensive tackle Antavious Woody will visit Auburn on Wednesday then will visit Florida State on Saturday. As for Gordon, he has no plans to visit any school other than Auburn and said he has an unofficial visit on June 12 and also plans on visiting during a game week.

Lanett defensive end Caden Story is one of the top local recruits, and it’s no surprise he’s looking at plenty of travel over the upcoming month.