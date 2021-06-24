Local football teams show out in Auburn's 7-on-7 camp as high school season draws closer

With the 2021 football season a little under two months away, high school football teams are staying busy to ensure they’re all set once the season kicks off. Three of the local teams showed off their progress Thursday courtesy a 7-on-7 camp practically in their own backyard.
Auburn High, LaFayette and Loachapoka were three of the teams to show up and show out at Auburn University’s camp on Thursday. The 7-on-7 stood as a chance for the various teams to demonstrate the progress they’ve made this offseason while competing against some of the teams looking to make noise in the state this fall.
First-year Auburn coach Keith Etheredge pointed out the 7-on-7 atmosphere isn’t exactly what the Tigers will experience on Friday nights, but he noted the camp offered another chance for his players to compete.
“Of course this ain't real football, but you get to compete and you get to see your guys in some one-on-one situations,” Etheredge said. “They get to work together defensively and offensively and get some timing stuff down. Defensively, you're working coverages and things like that. There's some great things. You just want to stay injury free and you want your guys to have a good time, get some good work in and just enjoy being around each other.
“It's fun because this got cut short last year and they want to compete. My son [Camden] is one of them. He wants to come out here and compete every single chance he gets.”
Camden certainly made the most of Auburn’s matchup with Eufaula to start the day’s action.
The younger Etheredge and Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman appeared totally in sync for Auburn’s A team against Eufaula, as Etheredge caught a pair of touchdowns in a 24-15 victory. The Tigers also got some help from receiver Tucker Wright, who also contributed a touchdown in the win.
The Auburn defense locked down Eufaula well in the game and helped secure the game late with an interception.
Etheredge praised the Tigers’ play on both sides of the ball and pointed out that even though the Tigers had a few drops they also came up with some tough catches, too. He emphasized the importance of playing the 7-on-7 fundamentally like it was a real game rather than focusing on winning, which could lead to issues once the actual season arrives.
Thursday’s action took place while several new faces on the Auburn University staff watched on intently. New Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin addressed the collective group of players prior to games starting, and several Tigers assistants spent the bulk of the afternoon walking around, introducing themselves to onlookers and keeping an eye on the players in action.
Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton’s squad had a special camp experience last week with a UAB camp that led to cornerback JC Hart receiving his first scholarship offer. The Indians came to Auburn hoping to impress there as well, and while their second game wasn’t the smoothest it still made for a worthwhile endeavor.
Loachapoka dropped its matchup with Oakman 22-9 despite strong play from Hart as well as a handful of other players. The biggest highlight of the Indians’ second game was a play by receiver Kam Willis, who found himself racing past the Oakman defense and reeling in a big touchdown pass to keep Loachapoka in contention.
Win or lose, Newton’s entire focus was set on his players competing from the start of each 7-on-7 game until the end.
“It's a great thing to get out here and see who wants to compete, get yourselves something on film and then go back, watch it and correct mistakes,” Newton said. “We're trying to keep it like it’s game day preparation. We want it to be the same tempo as the game. We want you to get your mind ready for the game. Now you're training your mind right now to get ready for the game so when it's game time you'll be ready.”
One of the most impressive outings of the afternoon came from LaFayette, which looked well rested after losing a close game to Russell County to start the day.
The Bulldogs had a break in the schedule before facing Thomasville and rose to the occasion in what was a 30-13 victory. LaFayette quarterback Tazarius Towles brought his A game to the camp and threw four touchdowns, with Vinay Singh and Jay Williams catching two of them.
LaFayette’s victory also featured a strong outing by the defense headlined by A'Javien Patrick, who made a crucial interception that helped the momentum swing in the Bulldogs’ favor.
Williams praised Auburn for allowing LaFayette to participate, and he explained he was using Thursday to watch how his younger players handled different situations. He spoke highly of the Bulldogs’ offseason work but stayed on them about the way they played Thursday, namely about moving on from any mistakes they made.
Williams’ players were eager to make the most of the moment Thursday. With the season just around the corner now, it’s fair to say their second-year head coach was pleased with what they showed him.
“It's invaluable, the reps that you get and just being out here against somebody who looks different than you in a different color jersey. For that, we appreciate Auburn for the opportunity. We're just trying to get better every day,” Williams said. “We don't have all our guys here today, but we weren't trying to get all our guys here. We just wanted some guys who wanted to come and compete.”