Local football teams show out in Auburn's 7-on-7 camp as high school season draws closer

With the 2021 football season a little under two months away, high school football teams are staying busy to ensure they’re all set once the season kicks off. Three of the local teams showed off their progress Thursday courtesy a 7-on-7 camp practically in their own backyard.

Auburn High, LaFayette and Loachapoka were three of the teams to show up and show out at Auburn University’s camp on Thursday. The 7-on-7 stood as a chance for the various teams to demonstrate the progress they’ve made this offseason while competing against some of the teams looking to make noise in the state this fall.

First-year Auburn coach Keith Etheredge pointed out the 7-on-7 atmosphere isn’t exactly what the Tigers will experience on Friday nights, but he noted the camp offered another chance for his players to compete.

“Of course this ain't real football, but you get to compete and you get to see your guys in some one-on-one situations,” Etheredge said. “They get to work together defensively and offensively and get some timing stuff down. Defensively, you're working coverages and things like that. There's some great things. You just want to stay injury free and you want your guys to have a good time, get some good work in and just enjoy being around each other.