Local high schools plan for normal football season as COVID numbers rise

Even though coronavirus cases have steadily increased locally over the last four weeks, most area high schools are planning to conduct their upcoming football season with no limitations.
None of the 19 area schools intend on implementing capacity limitations for the fall, and only one — Notasulga — is requiring spectators to wear masks. The upcoming football season — which begins Thursday with four local teams in action — will get started as the local area hospitals endure a recent uptick in coronavirus hospitalizations.
Local hospitalizations have been on the rise since mid-July, when EAMC’s COVID patients went from 12 to 23 over the course of five days.
Last Thursday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley jumped from 43 to 53 last Thursday, an increase of more than 20 percent and the most since Feb. 8. On Friday, EAMC hit 54 and matched its first peak, which occurred on April 11, 2020.
AHSAA executive director Alvin Briggs made an appearance in Opelika on July 27 and explained how the association will handle potential restrictions for the 2021 season.
“We’re going to continue to [follow] the recommendation of the governor and the state health director and follow those guidelines. We’re going to continue to do our recommendations,” Briggs said. “If high schools do what they’ve done in the past – this past school year – and follow all those recommendations and do all those guidelines, I think we’ll continue to be safe.
“That’s on our community, and I think they’ll do the right thing. As far as all the other things that’s going on, we’ll be following the day-to-day recommendations by the state health director, the governor and the state board of education.”
Briggs later added that the 2020 AHSAA rule changes — such as extending the sidelines and creating longer timeouts in order to allow for social distancing — will not be in effect for this season.
As for the AISA member schools, AISA athletic director Roddie Beck said on July 28 that the association will follow any guidelines put forth by the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) as well as governor Kay Ivey.
“The way things are going today, everything’s ramping up a little bit. We’re planning on going as normal at this time,” Beck said.
Here’s a comprehensive look at what each local school is doing as far as mask requirements or seating limitations.
Auburn High
Auburn City Schools athletic director Dan Norton said Auburn High will not have seating limitations as of now and that mask-wearing is “strongly encouraged.” Norton added any fans who are having COVID-like symptoms are asked to not attend games.
Beauregard
Beauregard principal Richard Brown Jr. said there are no seating limitations or mask-wearing requirements at this time.
Beulah
Beulah head football coach Matt Johnson referred to the school’s policy, which recommends masks but does not require them. Johnson said there are no seating restrictions.
Chambers Academy
Chambers Academy head football coach/athletic director Jason Allen said there are no seating limitations or mask-wearing requirements.
Central-Phenix City
Central athletic director Tony Morales said there are no capacity restrictions and that masks are “encouraged.”
Dadeville
Dadeville head football coach Roger McDonald said there are no seating limitations or mask-wearing requirements.
Glenwood
Glenwood athletic director Tim Fanning said there are no seating limitations or mask-wearing requirements.
LaFayette
LaFayette head football coach/athletic director Juan Williams said there are no seating limitations or mask-wearing requirements “at the moment.”
Lanett
Lanett head football coach/athletic director Clifford Story said masks are “strongly encouraged” and fans should adhere to the CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Lee-Scott Academy
Lee-Scott athletic director William Johnson said there are no seating limitations or mask-wearing requirements.
Loachapoka
Loachapoka head football coach Reco Newton said masks are “highly encouraged” but there are no seating limitations. Loachapoka principal Albert Weeden said the school will also encourage social distancing and for fans to sit with members of the same household.
Notasulga
Notasulga head football coach/athletic director Anthony Jones said masks will be required to attend games but there are no seating limitations.
Opelika
Opelika athletic director Mike Pugh said there are no seating limitations or mask-wearing requirements “so far.”
Reeltown
Reeltown head football coach/athletic director Matt Johnson said there will be “mask recommendations” but no seating limitations.
Russell County
Russell County head football coach Dillon Griggs said he was not aware of any seating limitations or mask-wearing requirements
Smiths Station
Smiths Station athletic director Steven Davis said there are no seating limitations “at the moment.” Davis also said mask-wearing is “strongly suggested.”
Springwood
Springwood head football coach/athletic director Kurt Page said there are no seating limitations or mask-wearing requirements.
Tallassee
Tallassee head football coach/athletic director Mike Battles Jr. said there are no seating limitations or mask-wearing requirements “as of right now.”
Valley
Valley head football coach/athletic director Adam Hunter said there are no seating limitations or mask-wearing requirements “as of right now.”