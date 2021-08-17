Local high schools plan for normal football season as COVID numbers rise

Even though coronavirus cases have steadily increased locally over the last four weeks, most area high schools are planning to conduct their upcoming football season with no limitations.

None of the 19 area schools intend on implementing capacity limitations for the fall, and only one — Notasulga — is requiring spectators to wear masks. The upcoming football season — which begins Thursday with four local teams in action — will get started as the local area hospitals endure a recent uptick in coronavirus hospitalizations.

Local hospitalizations have been on the rise since mid-July, when EAMC’s COVID patients went from 12 to 23 over the course of five days.

Last Thursday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley jumped from 43 to 53 last Thursday, an increase of more than 20 percent and the most since Feb. 8. On Friday, EAMC hit 54 and matched its first peak, which occurred on April 11, 2020.

AHSAA executive director Alvin Briggs made an appearance in Opelika on July 27 and explained how the association will handle potential restrictions for the 2021 season.