Local Legends: 4 area stars hit the field in NFL's opening week

Four local products suited up and hit the field during the first week of the NFL season. Here’s a quick roundup of each player’s performance, sorted by each high school the player attended.
Auburn High
Rashaan Evans, Tennessee Titans — Evans had one tackle in the Titans’ 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday.
Central-Phenix City
J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team — McKissic got the start at running back for Washington and had three carries for -2 yards and had one reception for one yard in Washington’s 27-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Nunez-Roches played on the defensive line but did not record any stats in the Buccaneers’ 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Dadeville
Anfernee Jennings, New England Patriots — Jennings had one tackle in the Patriots’ 21-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!