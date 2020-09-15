 Skip to main content
Local Legends: 4 area stars hit the field in NFL's opening week
Local Legends: 4 area stars hit the field in NFL's opening week

Dolphins Patriots Football

New England Patriots linebacker Shilique Calhoun (90) and New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (58) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, in Foxborough, Mass.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Four local products suited up and hit the field during the first week of the NFL season. Here’s a quick roundup of each player’s performance, sorted by each high school the player attended.

Auburn High

Rashaan Evans, Tennessee Titans — Evans had one tackle in the Titans’ 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday.

Central-Phenix City

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team — McKissic got the start at running back for Washington and had three carries for -2 yards and had one reception for one yard in Washington’s 27-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Nunez-Roches played on the defensive line but did not record any stats in the Buccaneers’ 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Dadeville

Anfernee Jennings, New England Patriots — Jennings had one tackle in the Patriots’ 21-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

