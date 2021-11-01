Local Legends: Auburn High’s Brandon Crum makes touchdown catch in South Alabama win

As a junior at South Alabama, tight end Brandon Crum has been part of a Jaguars’ team that has delivered a bounce-back season in 2021.

The Jaguars’ recent success continued Saturday, when the Auburn High alum found the end zone to help his squad add another victory to its collection.

Crum reeled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Opelika alum Jake Bentley in the second quarter of the Jaguars’ conference showdown with Arkansas state. Crum’s catch – which put the Jaguars up 28-0 in the second quarter – was the ultimate highlight from a game in which the junior had three receptions for 31 yards.

Crum’s efforts helped South Alabama hand Arkansas State a 31-13 defeat and improve to 5-3 in Kane Wommack’s debut season as Jaguars head coach.

Crum’s performance Saturday stands as the latest example of success from the former Auburn High standout. Through eight games this year, Crum has eight receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Crum entered his junior season after a 2020 campaign in which he earned All-Sun Belt honorable mention honors after catching nine passes for 81 yards and one score. He started his collegiate career in 2019, when he played in all 12 of the Jaguars’ games and caught six passes for 65 yards.