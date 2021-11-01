Local Legends: Auburn High’s Brandon Crum makes touchdown catch in South Alabama win

As a junior at South Alabama, tight end Brandon Crum has been part of a Jaguars’ team that has delivered a bounce-back season in 2021.
The Jaguars’ recent success continued Saturday, when the Auburn High alum found the end zone to help his squad add another victory to its collection.
Crum reeled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Opelika alum Jake Bentley in the second quarter of the Jaguars’ conference showdown with Arkansas state. Crum’s catch – which put the Jaguars up 28-0 in the second quarter – was the ultimate highlight from a game in which the junior had three receptions for 31 yards.
Crum’s efforts helped South Alabama hand Arkansas State a 31-13 defeat and improve to 5-3 in Kane Wommack’s debut season as Jaguars head coach.
Crum’s performance Saturday stands as the latest example of success from the former Auburn High standout. Through eight games this year, Crum has eight receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown.
Crum entered his junior season after a 2020 campaign in which he earned All-Sun Belt honorable mention honors after catching nine passes for 81 yards and one score. He started his collegiate career in 2019, when he played in all 12 of the Jaguars’ games and caught six passes for 65 yards.
Crum played both ways at Auburn High and was a three-time letterwinner with the Tigers. He finished his high school years with a bang in 2018 by recording 58 solo tackles with 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks while also forcing two fumbles and recovering one.
Crum’s play as a senior was crucial for an Auburn team that won 10 games and only gave up 10.9 points per game.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate had seven tackles in the Gators’ 34-7 loss to Georgia.
Trey Elston, Auburn – Elston played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 31-20 victory over Ole Miss.
Garrett Morris, Penn – Morris had six tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and one interception in the Quakers’ 45-17 victory over Brown.
Griffin Speaks, Baylor – Speaks played but did not record any statistics in the Bears’ 31-24 victory over Texas.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Jacksonville State – Benton had seven tackles in the Gamecocks’ 38-14 loss to Central Arkansas.
Mason Cook, Georgia State – Cook played on the offensive line in the Panthers’ 21-14 victory over Georgia Southern.
Karon Delince, ETSU – Delince had three tackles in the Buccaneers’ 17-13 victory over Furman.
Terrell Gordon, Georgia State – Gordon played but did not record any statistics in the Panthers’ 21-14 victory over Georgia Southern.
Marquez Henry, ETSU – Henry had one tackle in the Buccaneers’ 17-13 victory over Furman.
Jackson Meeks, Georgia – Meeks played but did not record any statistics in the Bulldogs’ 34-7 victory over Florida.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore played but did not record any statistics in the Owls’ 34-30 victory over Gardner-Webb.
Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had five receptions for 75 yards in the Tigers’ 30-20 victory over Florida State.
Jahlil Ryles, MTSU – Ryles started at left guard in the Blue Raiders’ 35-10 victory over Southern Mississippi.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson – Thornton had one tackle in the Tigers’ 30-20 victory over Florida State.
EJ Williams, Clemson – Williams had two receptions for eight yards in the Tigers’ 30-20 victory over Florida State.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State – Allen had one tackle in the Owls’ 34-30 victory over Gardner-Webb.
Jackson Griner, Austin Peay – Griner played but did not record any statistics in the Governors’ 17-16 loss to UT-Martin.
Navy Harris, Troy – Harris had one tackle in the Trojans’ 35-28 loss to Coastal Carolina.
Kye Robichaux, Western Kentucky – Robichaux had two carries for seven yards in the Hilltoppers’ 45-13 victory over Charlotte.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon – Bridges had one tackle in the Ducks’ 52-29 victory over Colorado.
Opelika
Jake Bentley, South Alabama – Bentley was 29-of-39 passing for 248 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Jaguars’ 31-13 victory over Arkansas State.
Kyle Fourtenbary, Northern Iowa – Fourtenbary had two receptions for 13 yards for one touchdown in the Panthers 23-16 victory over Southern Illinois.
Devin Guice, Auburn – Guice played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 31-20 victory over Ole Miss.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke – Stinson had four tackles and had three kick returns for 43 yards in the Blue Devils’ 45-7 loss to Wake Forest.
Smiths Station
Caleb Coleman, West Virginia – Coleman played but did not record any statistics in the Mountaineers’ 38-31 victory over Iowa State.
Jordan Jones, Georgia State – Jones played but did not record any statistics in the Panthers’ 21-14 victory over Georgia Southern.
Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois – Strickland started at left tackle in the Panthers 38-15 loss to Southeast Missouri.
Tallassee
Tavarious “Truck” Griffin, Alcorn State – Griffin played but did not record any statistics in the Braves’ 38-35 loss to Southern.
Valley
Tyreic Martin, Alcorn State – Martin had two tackles in the Braves’ 38-35 loss to Southern.