Local Legends: Auburn High’s Crum comes through in season-opening victory

After his first season at South Alabama, former Auburn High standout Brandon Crum had garnered plenty of experience and learned what it takes to play at the next level. On Thursday, Crum and his Jaguars’ teammates helped begin the 2020 season in style.
Crum did his part to help South Alabama open the first FBS game of the fall with a victory, as he contributed one reception for five yards and made a tackle on an interception in the Jaguars’ 32-21 victory over Southern Mississippi on Thursday. The victory is a significant momentum boost for a South Alabama team that only won twice in 2019.
Crum came to South Alabama after a standout high school career with the Tigers. He saw action as a defensive lineman, offensive lineman and tight end while lettering three times at Auburn High, and in his senior year he was a first-team All-Area selection after posting 58 solo tackles with 14 tackles for loss including 11 sacks along with a forced one fumble.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who stood out in the abbreviated start to the season:
Central-Phenix City
Jahlil Ryles, MTSU — Ryles started at left guard in the Blue Raiders’ 42-0 loss to Army on Saturday.
Opelika
Will Boler, UAB — Boler had two tackles in the Blazers’ 45-35 victory over Central Arkansas on Thursday.
Smiths Station
Deondrae Williams, Navy — Williams had one tackle in the Midshipmen’s 55-3 loss to BYU on Monday.
