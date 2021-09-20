Local Legends: Auburn High’s Matthew Caldwell leads Jacksonville State to win in 1st start

This time last year, Matthew Caldwell was making plays for Auburn High and leading the Tigers to the state title game.
While Caldwell isn’t far removed from his high school days, that didn’t stop him from stepping up and leading his new team to a big victory last week.
Caldwell got his first collegiate start on Saturday in Jacksonville State’s game against North Alabama. Caldwell, who stepped in for injured starter Zerrick Cooper, was 10-19 passing for 98 yards with an interception and rushed five times for 27 yards and one touchdown.
Caldwell’s efforts helped the Gamecocks top North Alabama 27-24.
"This Wednesday in practice I found out that I would start. I prepared like I was starting from Monday. It wasn't anything new to me because I was prepared to start. No matter how practice went, I was going to be prepared to start,” Caldwell told JSUGamecockSports.com. “[My performance Saturday] was shaky. I thought we didn't execute well on offense when we could have been up by three scores at the end of that game. A lot of that is on me, especially for not converting when we had to, so I take the blame for that. I thought we could have played a lot better, but it was a good win."
Caldwell received praise from Gamecocks head coach John Grass after the victory.
“The moment wasn't too big for him,” Grass said. “I thought he operated really well in fall camp and pushed hard to win the backup job. He handled the moment and prepared well, I'm just really proud of the way he prepared and played tonight."
Caldwell’s time at Auburn High was brief but still unforgettable.
Caldwell transferred from Eufaula prior to his junior year and eventually won the role of Tigers’ starting quarterback. He showed flashes in 2019 before his season ended prematurely due to a knee injury; as it turned out, he soon came back better than ever.
Caldwell established himself as one of Class 7A’s top quarterbacks by completing 133 passes on 245 attempts for 1,944 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also took 51 carries for 354 yards and six scores in a season in which Auburn won 12 games and won a region title for the first time since 2013.
Caldwell saved his best for last when the Tigers faced Thompson for the state title last December.
Caldwell showed out against the Warriors He ended the night 9-of-17 passing for 88 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and took 11 carries for 85 yards and another score. His rushing touchdown came on a 44-yard run in the third quarter to hand the Tigers an eight-point lead.
Caldwell was named a first team All-Area player following his senior season.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had four punts for 181 yards with a long of 55 yards and seven touchbacks on seven kickoffs in the Tigers’ 49-21 victory over Central Michigan.
Matthew Caldwell, Jacksonville State – Caldwell was 10-of-19 for 98 yards with an interception and rushed five times for 27 yards and one touchdown in the Gamecocks’ 27-24 victory over North Alabama.
Brandon Crum, South Alabama – Crum started but did not record any statistics in the Jaguars’ 28-21 victory over Alcorn State.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate had eight tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in the Gators’ 31-29 loss to Alabama. Diabate now has 100 career tackles as a Gator.
Garrett Morris, Penn – Morris had two tackles in the Quakers’ 30-6 victory over Bucknell.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Jacksonville State – Benton had seven tackles and 0.5 sacks in the Gamecocks’ 27-24 victory over North Alabama.
Xavier Billingsley, Alabama A&M – Billingsley had two tackles in the Bulldogs’ 30-27 victory over Bethune-Cookman.
Jaxton Carson, North Alabama – Carson had three carries for 25 yards in the Lions’ 27-24 loss to Jacksonville State.
Javion Cohen, Alabama – Cohen started at left guard in the Crimson Tide’s 31-29 victory over Florida.
Terrell Gordon, Georgia State – Gordon played but did not record any statistics in the Panthers’ 20-9 victory over Charlotte.
Karon Delince, ETSU – Delince had two tackles in the Buccaneers’ 38-6 victory over Delaware State.
Jackson Meeks, Georgia – Meeks played but did not record any statistics in the Bulldogs’ 40-13 victory over South Carolina.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had two tackles in the Owls’ 31-10 victory over Wofford.
Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had seven receptions for 61 yards in the Tigers’ 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech.
Jahlil Ryles, MTSU – Ryles played but did not record any statistics in the Blue Raiders’ 27-13 loss to UTSA.
Ray Thornton III, Clemson – Thornton played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech.
EJ Williams, Clemson – Williams played but did not record any statistics in the Tigers’ 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech.
Dadeville
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama – Jennings had one tackle and one sack in the Jaguars’ 28-21 victory over Alcorn State.
Glenwood
Jackson Griner, Austin Peay – Griner had one tackle in the Governors’ 59-35 victory over Morehead State.
LaFayette
Jordan Walker, Chattanooga – Walker played but did not record any statistics in the Mocs’ 28-23 loss to Kentucky.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon – Bridges had one tackle in the Ducks’ 48-7 victory over Stony Brook.
Ja’Won Howell, Northern Alabama – Howell had six carries for 35 yards and two receptions for 18 yards in the Lions’ 27-24 loss to Jacksonville State.
Opelika
Jake Bentley, South Alabama – Bentley was 14-of-25 passing for 158 yards and also rushed three times for seven yards in the Jaguars’ 28-21 victory over Alcorn State.
Will Boler III, UAB – Boler had a team-high nine tackles in the Blazers’ 40-6 victory over North Texas.
James Dawson, Kennesaw State – Dawson started at offensive tackle in the Owls’ 31-10 victory over Wofford.
Jamias Presley, Prairie View A&M – Presley had one tackle and two pass break-ups in the Panthers’ 37-27 victory over Houston Baptist.
Jaylen Stinson, Duke – Stinson had two tackles and one pass break-up and had three kick returns for 64 yards in the Blue Devils’ 30-23 victory over Northwestern.
Valley
Tyreic Martin, Alcorn State – Martin had three tackles and one quarterback hurry in the Braves’ 28-21 loss to South Alabama.